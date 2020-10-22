Advertisement

Republic, Mo. man charged with domestic assault, kidnapping and violating protection order

By Nikki Ogle
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Republic is charged with a string of abusive crimes. Terry Maurer, Jr. 55, was arrested this week.

Prosecutors charged Maurer with first degree terrorizing and kidnapping, third degree domestic assault, second degree property damage and violating a protection order against him.

Janice Thompson survived abuse and became an advocate. She said, for a victim, an order of protection takes courage, but gives some hope.

“This is going to be my protection," Thompson said. "Sometimes it is, sometimes it is enough to make the abuser start. There are other times, and it often happens, where they violate it.”

In July, a woman filed a protection order against Terry Maurer. It was just days after she said Maurer threw his cell phone through her windshield. She showed police injuries where she said Maurer punched her in the head. Court documents state police found the woman after she had to jump out of a moving car to escape Maurer, who said he would kill her. The next month, she told police Maurer showed up at her house. Thompson said that’s not surprising.

“We already know they’re not going to follow the law because they’re abusive," Thompson said. "They’re physically harming somebody. If they’re immediately violating an order that says, you’re going to go to jail if you violate this, then we’ve got somebody who is not scared of consequences at that point.”

Thompson said her abuser violated her protection order against him fifteen times, and said it took eight months to bring charges against him.

In this case, it took two months for Maurer to be put behind bars.

“It is incredibly frustrating to be doing what you’re supposed to do and have nothing happening on the other end, but that paper trail is important," Thompson said.

Thompson said survivors can be prepared and proactive while trying to be patient with a safety plan. She said local organizations like Harmony House and the Victim Center can give advice.

“Making sure people at work don’t tell your schedule," Thompson said. "Things like that, changing up routines, those things can protect you instantly versus waiting for the justice system to kick in.”

Maurer is being held in the Greene County Jail on $50,000 bond. He is set to be back in court next week.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Springfield traffic engineer says roads are inching closer to pre-pandemic traffic patterns

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kara Strickland
Springfield traffic engineer Tom Dancey said traffic numbers started to plunge back in March, when businesses shut down and people were asked to stay at home. But as of right now, they’ve nearly leveled out to pre-pandemic patterns, down just about five percent from normal.

News

Affordable housing rehab project in Springfield on hold

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Frances Watson
Bond issue ordinance tabled.

On Your Side

Scammers try to profit from upcoming fundraiser for injured Springfield Police Officer Mark Priebe

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Ashley Reynolds
On the Facebook event page, you’ll find people selling tickets. There’s just one problem.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Near Record Highs Thursday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Abby Dyer
Long-range looks wet, cold

Latest News

News

Scammers try to profit from upcoming fundraiser for injured Springfield Police Officer Mark Priebe

Updated: 4 hours ago
On Your Side's Ashley Reynolds reports.

News

Springfield drive-thru lines all the way out to the road? A sign o' the times

Updated: 4 hours ago
Joe Hickman reports.

News

Springfield drive-thru lines all the way out to the road? A sign o' the times

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Joe Hickman
With more people using drive-thru food services during the pandemic you'll probably be seeing more long lines that extend all the way out to the roadway at some of the more popular places. It's a sign of the times!!

News

Mother of Greene County homicide victim says “his kids were his world”

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Sara Forhetz
Family members believe killer was likely someone he knows.

News

MoDOT is out on the roads, but they’re not plowing snow or ice

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Leah Hill
In an average winter, MoDOT crews will plow six million miles of snow and ice. That distance is enough to go to the moon and back, thirteen times.

News

MoDOT prepares for wintry weather season in the Ozarks

Updated: 5 hours ago
Meteorologist Leah Hill reports.