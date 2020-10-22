Advertisement

Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports new death from COVID-19

Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports 23 COVID-19 related deaths in 2 days
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield-Greene County Health Department announced the death of a Greene County resident from COVID-19.

Health leaders say the latest victim is a woman in her 70s. She lived in long-term care. They report 54 deaths in the month of October. Since the pandemic, 131 in Greene County have died from the virus

For more information on the preventative measures we can all take to help slow the spread of COVID-19, click here.

Who is at risk

Having an underlying health condition should not be interpreted as an individual being sick, feeble or infirm. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has identified two groups at higher risk for severe health outcomes from COVID-19: older adults and people with underlying health conditions. Underlying health conditions can impact anyone at any age and include common diagnoses that many Greene County residents live with. For instance:

  • 16% of Greene County residents are 65 or older,
  • 33% are considered obese and
  • 11% have asthma

Other health conditions identified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as include, but are not limited to:

  • Cancer
  • Chronic kidney disease
  • Lung disease
  • Obesity
  • Serious heart conditions
  • Diabetes
  • Pregnancy

A full list of conditions can be viewed on the CDC’s website.

Long-term care in Greene County

Long-term care facilities are required to report a positive case among staff or residents to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services within 24 hours so guidance can be provided on comprehensive testing, isolation and quarantine instructions, personal protective equipment and staffing. Guidance for long-term care facilities can be found here.

