Springfield libraries offers free notary service for mail-in ballots

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - We are less than two weeks away from the general election. If you are one of the thousands voting absentee or mail-in this year, you may have one more thing to do after you vote, get it notarized.

While thousands of people requested absentee and mail-in ballots, most are required to have it notarized as a way to ensure the person who requests the mail-in ballot and the person who submitted it, is the same.

We say most of you must have them notarized because there are some exceptions, listed here, which involve a disability or COVID-19. Everyone else mailing them in must have them notarized. Although Missouri law requires all notaries to stamp absentee ballots for free, there’s nothing about that in the law for mail-in ballots. This is why the Library Center on South Campbell and the Library Station on North Kansas Expressway are among the many locations across the state offering free notary services.

Tammy Flippen is a reference librarian and notary at the Library Center. She has notarized more than 75 ballots since they first started offering the service a few weeks ago. Flippen says with this unusual election, the library offers several free services to the community. They include voter guides and other information before you vote as a way to help as many people exercise their right to vote by mail without worrying about the cost. She says it’s one more step in the process this year to allow people to come in and receive free notary service for their ballots.

“To make things just a little bit easier. Things are complicated right now, and it takes a bit to get anything accomplished, and we want to make it easier for people to be involved in their community and be more civically minded."

Flippen says it’s a quick and safe process available for anyone, not just Greene County residents.

First, you have to call ahead and set up a time with a notary. Masks will be required indoors. Pens will be regularly sanitized. And the notary will stand behind plexiglass during exchanges. The notary will check identification and sign the envelope for your mail-in ballot. You must bring a government-issued ID, your ballot, and its envelope.

If you didn’t request a mail-in or absentee ballot, it’s too late. The deadline to request an absentee or mail-in ballot was Wednesday, October 21.

To make an appointment with a notary at The Library Center located at 4653 S Campbell Ave, call: (417) 882-0714

To make an appointment with a notary at The Library Station located at 2535 N Kansas Expy, Springfield call: (417) 865-1340

