Advertisement

Springfield libraries offers free notary service for mail-in ballots

free notary service
free notary service(KY3)
By Raquel Harrington
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 4:10 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - We are less than two weeks away from the general election. If you are one of the thousands voting absentee or mail-in this year, you may have one more thing to do after you vote, get it notarized.

While thousands of people requested absentee and mail-in ballots, most are required to have it notarized as a way to ensure the person who requests the mail-in ballot and the person who submitted it, is the same.

We say most of you must have them notarized because there are some exceptions, listed here, which involve a disability or COVID-19. Everyone else mailing them in must have them notarized. Although Missouri law requires all notaries to stamp absentee ballots for free, there’s nothing about that in the law for mail-in ballots. This is why the Library Center on South Campbell and the Library Station on North Kansas Expressway are among the many locations across the state offering free notary services.

Tammy Flippen is a reference librarian and notary at the Library Center. She has notarized more than 75 ballots since they first started offering the service a few weeks ago. Flippen says with this unusual election, the library offers several free services to the community. They include voter guides and other information before you vote as a way to help as many people exercise their right to vote by mail without worrying about the cost. She says it’s one more step in the process this year to allow people to come in and receive free notary service for their ballots.

“To make things just a little bit easier. Things are complicated right now, and it takes a bit to get anything accomplished, and we want to make it easier for people to be involved in their community and be more civically minded."

Flippen says it’s a quick and safe process available for anyone, not just Greene County residents.

First, you have to call ahead and set up a time with a notary. Masks will be required indoors. Pens will be regularly sanitized. And the notary will stand behind plexiglass during exchanges. The notary will check identification and sign the envelope for your mail-in ballot. You must bring a government-issued ID, your ballot, and its envelope.

If you didn’t request a mail-in or absentee ballot, it’s too late. The deadline to request an absentee or mail-in ballot was Wednesday, October 21.

  • To make an appointment with a notary at The Library Center located at 4653 S Campbell Ave, call: (417) 882-0714
  • To make an appointment with a notary at The Library Station located at 2535 N Kansas Expy, Springfield call: (417) 865-1340

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Overnight chase in Springfield ends in two arrests

Updated: 39 minutes ago
Springfield police have taken a man into custody, after a chase ended near Sunset and Campbell Avenue.

Local

Republic, Mo. man charged with domestic assault, kidnapping and violating protection order

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Nikki Ogle
In July, a woman filed a protection order against Terry Maurer. It was just days after she said Maurer threw his cell phone through her windshield and she had to jump out of a moving car to escape him.

News

Springfield traffic engineer says roads are inching closer to pre-pandemic traffic patterns

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Kara Strickland
Springfield traffic engineer Tom Dancey said traffic numbers started to plunge back in March, when businesses shut down and people were asked to stay at home. But as of right now, they’ve nearly leveled out to pre-pandemic patterns, down just about five percent from normal.

News

Affordable housing rehab project in Springfield on hold

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Frances Watson
Bond issue ordinance tabled.

Latest News

On Your Side

Scammers try to profit from upcoming fundraiser for injured Springfield Police Officer Mark Priebe

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Ashley Reynolds
On the Facebook event page, you’ll find people selling tickets. There’s just one problem.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Near Record Highs Thursday

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Abby Dyer
Long-range looks wet, cold

News

Scammers try to profit from upcoming fundraiser for injured Springfield Police Officer Mark Priebe

Updated: 10 hours ago
On Your Side's Ashley Reynolds reports.

News

Springfield drive-thru lines all the way out to the road? A sign o' the times

Updated: 10 hours ago
Joe Hickman reports.

News

Springfield drive-thru lines all the way out to the road? A sign o' the times

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Joe Hickman
With more people using drive-thru food services during the pandemic you'll probably be seeing more long lines that extend all the way out to the roadway at some of the more popular places. It's a sign of the times!!

News

Mother of Greene County homicide victim says “his kids were his world”

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Sara Forhetz
Family members believe killer was likely someone he knows.