Springfield traffic engineer says roads are inching closer to pre-pandemic traffic patterns

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - One thing that may feel somewhat normal for people these days is the traffic.

Springfield traffic engineer Tom Dancey said traffic numbers started to plunge back in March, when businesses shut down and people were asked to stay at home. But as of right now, they’ve nearly leveled out to pre-pandemic patterns, down just about five percent from normal.

Out on the road, timing is everything.

“I’ve noticed traffic has gotten a lot worse and it definitely takes a lot longer to get places," said driver Carson Weiner.

When drivers like Weiner are headed places like downtown and hit roads that are full of cars, the change in pace feels like a sign of the past.

“We haven’t made any system-wide changes since traffic started to really pick back up in say late May or early June where we started to go back to what our normal, at least, traffic signal patterns would have been during that time," said Dancey.

Dancey said back when stay-at-home orders hit, the number of cars and trucks on city streets dropped 40% on weekdays, and roads were even more clear over the weekends.

“Actually, mid-40% to 50% on the weekends," Dancey said.

Now, traffic is not quite back to normal.

“We’re still below where we would have been last year at this time," Dancey said.

But, traffic has definitely picked back up.

“Depending on the day about five to eight percent reduction below what would be normal and a little bit more than that for weekend traffic, about 10% to 15% on the weekend," Dancey said.

He said the roads less traveled had their perks.

”We took advantage of that to have some resurfacing, pavement resurfacing downtown and we’ve got extensive pavement markings that need to go in for parking spots and re-striping and things like that," Dancey said. " So, it was very convenient to have lower traffic numbers and to do our work during that time.”

He said morning rush-hour doesn’t feel like a rush at all right now. Dancey said traffic is down about 15% from a normal morning in Springfield.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.