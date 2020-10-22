Advertisement

State of Missouri expands group of child care providers eligible for CARES Act

By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 12:40 PM CDT
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri Gov. Parson announced the allocation of approximately $10 million for emergency relief grants to Missouri child care facilities impacted by COVID-19.

The state expanded the group of child care providers eligible to apply for this funding. Providers licensed by the Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS), six or fewer child care subsidy providers serviced by the Department of Social Services (DSS), and other Missouri child care providers with a Department Vendor Number (DVN) may now apply.

Providers may seek reimbursement for costs associated with necessary COVID-19 expenditures such as personal protective equipment, additional staffing, overtime and hazard pay, or for loss of revenue associated with business interruption. These funds will help cover losses during the period of March 1 to December 30.

Providers impacted by COVID-19 will submit requests for reimbursement which must be approved by the Division of Regulation and Licensure within DHSS. Qualified providers will receive instructions from DHSS on how to apply for these funds. Applications must be submitted for reimbursement by Nov. 15.

To learn more about this reimbursement process, providers should visit the DHSS Section for Child Care Regulation COVID-19 webpage for child care providers.

