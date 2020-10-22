Advertisement

Visits with Santa go virtual this year

Calls cost $28 and last up to 10 minutes
The virtual meetings are an alternative to face-to-face sit-downs, which are limited this year because of the pandemic.
The virtual meetings are an alternative to face-to-face sit-downs, which are limited this year because of the pandemic.(Source: Chitchatwithsanta.com, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Santa Claus is making virtual visits ahead of Christmas.

The website – Chit-Chat with Santa! – allows families to schedule a call with the jolly old elf.

It’s an alternative to face-to-face sit-downs, which are limited this year because of the pandemic.

After setting up an appointment, families join Santa online to share their holiday wishes and, of course, chit-chat with Santa.

The calls cost $28 and last up to 10 minutes.

Families can also enjoy “Story Time with Mrs. Claus” or chose a pre-recorded call for families on the go.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Frost or Freeze: What you need to know to prepare for colder weather in the Ozarks

Updated: moments ago
Meteorologist Leah Hill reports.

News

City of Branson to receive phase one of CARES Act funding

Updated: moments ago
Kadee Brosseau reports.

News

Missouri receives $2 million in grants to test backlogged rape kits

Updated: 7 minutes ago
Joe Hickman reports.

News

Missouri’s treasurer announces partnership with Springfield Chamber of Commerce & Arc of the Ozarks for workers with disabilities

Updated: 9 minutes ago
Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick announced a new collaboration with the Springfield Area Chamber of Commerce and The Arc of the Ozarks as part of an initiative promoting inclusion and equity for employees with disabilities.

Local

Missouri’s treasurer announces partnership with Springfield Chamber of Commerce & Arc of the Ozarks for workers with disabilities

Updated: 14 minutes ago
October is National Disability Employment Awareness Month.

Latest News

Coronavirus

FDA approves first COVID-19 drug: the antiviral remdesivir

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
U.S. regulators have approved the first drug to treat COVID-19. Remdesivir is an antiviral medicine given through an IV for patients needing hospitalization.

National

Judge dismisses 1 charge against former police officer in Floyd’s death

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A Minnesota judge has dismissed a third-degree murder charge filed against the former Minneapolis police officer who pressed his knee against George Floyd’s neck, but the more serious second-degree murder charge remains.

National Politics

US: Russian hackers targeting state, local networks

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By ERIC TUCKER and FRANK BAJAK
The voter intimidation operation apparently used email addresses obtained from state voter registration lists, which include party affiliation and home addresses and can include email addresses and phone numbers.

National

Hurricane Epsilon weakens, expected to move east of Bermuda

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Hurricane Epsilon’s maximum sustained winds dropped slightly as it moved northwest over the Atlantic Ocean on a path that should sideswipe Bermuda on Thursday.

Coronavirus

Greene County Commission approves 43 CARES Act relief fund grants

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The applications add up to $380,000.