City of Nixa, Mo. plans to increase speed enforcement in neighborhoods starting Monday

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - The city of Nixa announced plans to start cracking down on speeding drivers.

Police in Nixa are giving drivers a few days notice. Starting Monday, they plan to add more patrol within neighborhoods, stopping speeding drivers and likely handing out more tickets.

“As hard as the city tries, as much as the city does, it’s ultimately the responsibility of the drivers," said Don George. “They’ve got to realize that they’ve got to slow down. “

George lives in Nixa. He said speeding along Jerico Street has been a problem for years.

”We’ve done surveys that we’ve given to the city, we’ve done petitions asking for help," George said.

Feedback from the city’s “Imagine Nixa" survey showed that George’s neighborhood wasn’t alone. Citizens asked for more speed enforcement, and now Nixa is getting to work.

“We want to first educate them of the speed limits through the city, and then in the next few days we’re going to step up the enforcement and we’re going to encourage [officers] to write more tickets.” said Nixa Officer Jesse Brooks.

Brooks said the campaign warning drivers to “Obey the sign or pay the fine,” is about changing driving behavior in the city. That is why the city chose to give people some notice ahead of time.

”We’re not out there just to stop people and cut tickets," officer Brooks said. "We want to educate the people that this is a problem, this is the complaints that we have been receiving and they need to understand that. “

Officer Brooks said he often catches drivers going 10 to 15 mph over the speed limit. He also said speeding has increased the number of car wrecks in the city.

“This morning we had a car wreck in a residential neighborhood that went through some mail boxes and that’s property that is lost now, and it’s something that’s happening more and more," officer Brooks said.

Down the road from George’s home the city is also approaching speeders from a public works standpoint, adding chicanes on streets like Old Castle Road.

“I spoke with a lot of my neighbors this morning,” George said. "What Nixa is doing to the person, they were all very, very happy about it and they were all very, very thankful to the city. "

The city’s public information officer tells me more than 80% of the city’s traffic stops typically end in a warning. Though that may not be the case anymore, officers will not have a specific number of tickets they are asked to issue.

The public information officer added that those additional efforts will fit into officer’s already scheduled patrol time and will not impact their emergency response.

