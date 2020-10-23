Advertisement

Drug Take Back Day: Where to find a location near you Saturday

Prescription drug take-back event in Pueblo
Prescription drug take-back event in Pueblo(MGN online)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Law enforcement agencies across the Ozarks ask you to participate in Saturday’s “Drug Take Back Day.”

The National Prescription Drug Take Back Day addresses a crucial public safety and public health issue. According to the 2018 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 9.9 million Americans misused controlled prescription drugs. The study shows a majority of abused prescription drugs were obtained from family and friends, often from the home medicine cabinet.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office will host several drop off sites. The Nixa Police Department is also hosting a drop-off site at the CVS Pharmacy. To check a drop off site near you, CLICK HERE.

