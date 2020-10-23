Election judge training underway in Greene County

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Dozens gathered Friday for the first day of election judge training in Greene County.

Greene County Clerk Shane Schoeller is training supervisors this week. These volunteers will be responsible for making sure polling places are set up properly and for bringing completed ballots back to the election center.

Next week, Schoeller will start working with the remaining judges. Those volunteers will check identification cards and hand out ballots.

Schoeller says volunteers are vital to the election process, especially with a large turnout expected Nov. 3.

“We have a great team here, but when you have well over 100,000 people voting here in Greene County on Election Day, we have 80 polling locations, we can’t do it without them,” said Schoeller. “We are grateful for election judges. They make all the difference in the world.”

If you want to vote absentee, but in person, Schoeller says there’s still time. The election center is open Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and next week during normal business hours.

For sample ballots ahead of the Nov. 3 election, CLICK HERE.

For additional voting resources, CLICK HERE.

