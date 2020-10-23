Advertisement

First medical marijuana dispensary in Kansas City sells out in 2 days

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 1:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - It didn’t take long for the Kansas City area’s first medical marijuana dispensary to sell out.

The Kansas City Star reports that Fresh Green dispensary in Lee’s Summit opened Monday and was sold out by the end of the day Tuesday. All told, the shop served about 500 customers. Bianca Sullivan, who owns the dispensary with her husband, says most people had to wait about 90 minutes to two hours. Sullivan hopes the dispensary gets another delivery with 5-10 days from its St. Louis-area grower.

Other Kansas City-area dispensaries appear to be weeks away from opening.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

