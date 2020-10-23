Halloween Safety: Alternative ways to participate in holiday festivities

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Between costume parties and trick-or-treating, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says many traditional Halloween activities can put you at a higher risk of contracting or spreading the flu or COVID-19.

Dressing up and getting free candy are two of the biggest things that makeup Halloween. Becky Spain, the Mercy Injury Prevention Specialist and Safe Kids Springfield Coordinator, says youngsters can still experience those big traditions without participating in high-risk activities.

Spain shares a few family fun and socially distant activities that can help protect yourself from getting or spreading COVID-19:

- SPOOKY HOME MAKEOVER

With Halloween on a Saturday, kids have all day to celebrate. You can begin the day by going out and doing holiday decorations in the yard. You can turn your yard into a haunted maze, decorate your sidewalks with chalk, or carve pumpkins and jack-o-lanterns.

- PUMPKIN DECORATING

Pumpkin decorating is a season staple. It’s fun for any age; you can carve, paint, or use stickers to add a personal touch. Spain says you can do this with friends and neighbors outside while at a safe social distance.

- HALLOWEEN SCAVENGER-HUNT

Another fun alternative is doing a trick-or-treat style scavenger-hunt. You can hide candy around the house or yard and have the kids find them. You could also make a list of things to look for around the neighborhood where kids will have to find each item on the list using a candy point system. It would allow kids to show off their costumes, while still being socially distant.

- HAUNTED MOVIE NIGHT

“Get together in the evening after everyone has had their fun and settle down for some old fashion ghost storytelling like we used to do around the campfire," explained Spain. "You can pick some of your favorite scary movies and watch those with your kids.”

Despite this being an unusual Halloween, the most important thing is that you are having fun, making memories, and being safe. The CDC says it’s important to wash your hands regularly during your festivities. Although it’s Halloween, you still need a face mask. Although some costume masks may be spooky, they won’t cut it when it comes to COVID 19.

“Sometimes the Halloween mask goes across the whole face and has a little hole in the mouth for them to breathe, but if they have a mask on and that costume mask it can really restrict the airway," said Spain. "We’re encouraging people this year to put the mask on their children but then not put any other mask over them.”

It may be easier to ditch the full-face costume masks altogether. Spain says you can decorate your CDC-recommended face covering to match your Halloween get-up and make it a fun family activity. For example, if you’re a princess this year, put some jewels and sparkles on your mask. It adds creativity while keeping you safe.

The CDC says masks should not be worn by children under the age of 2 or anyone who has trouble breathing.

For more alternative Halloween activities and safety precautions, click here.

