Harrison city leaders and MLK Jr.’s daughter discuss race relations virtually

The daughter of Martin Luther King Junior met with city leaders in Harrison virtually to discuss improving race relations in northern Arkansas town.
By Abbey Taylor
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARISSON, Ark. (KY3) -

It was a conversation that was supposed to be in person with Harrison city leaders and Martin Luther King Junior’s daughter, Dr. Bernice A.
King. The Coronavirus pandemic changed things, so video chat is the next best thing.

“We had a virtual discussion. What we call crucial conversations within a community in order to help needs of improvement and race relations in Harrison, Arkansas” said Executive Director of the Arkansas Martin Luther King Jr. Commission, DuShun Scarbrough.

The Harrison Race Relations Task Force has had a partnership with the King Commission since 2011. DuShun Scarbrough, the executive director of the Arkansas Martin Luther King Jr. Commission said after a video about racism in Harrison went viral he wanted to help educate and improve race relations.

“You take ten steps forward and we’re taking 10 steps backwards in order to help alleviate that situation that occurred," said Scarbrough.

Harrison Mayor Jerry Jackson said the video does not represent his city.

“It did us a lot of damage. We’ve been working on that issue for 40 years and we made a lot of progress. Now because of that video we’re going way back and have to work even harder,” said Jackson.

Jackson and Scarbrough said their conversation with Dr. King went well and they’ll continue to improve Harrison.

“We’re going to be known as the small town that didn’t quit. When people come they understand we’re loving and welcoming to all.”

The Zoom call tonight was a private meeting. Scarbrough said there will be a full video made public for anyone to see in the future.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

