Advertisement

Kansas City police fatally shoot homicide suspect in exchange of gunfire

(MGN)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - Kansas City police officers shot and killed a homicide suspect Friday after he fired at them during a traffic stop, authorities say.

Missouri State Highway Patrol spokesman Sgt. Bill Lowe said officers stopped the ride share vehicle in which the man was riding around 12:30 p.m. in an area near the Kansas City University Of Medicine And Biosciences.

The driver and other occupants followed orders to exit the vehicle, but the suspect refused to get out, Lowe said. The preliminary investigation found that the man then pointed a handgun at himself before shooting at officers. The officers returned fire, striking the man, Lowe said. The suspect was pronounced dead at a hospital. No officers were hurt.

The patrol didn’t immediately release the man’s name or details about the homicide in which he was a suspect.

The patrol is investigating the shooting.

Copyright 2020 AP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

State of Arkansas reports high daily total for cases of COVID-19 on Friday

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Governor Hutchinson ties the trend for rising cases toward the end of the week to what Arkansans do on the weekends.

Local

Flaw in federal reporting system leads to inaccurate Missouri COVID-19 hospitalization data

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Missouri and other states are unable to post accurate data on COVID-19 dashboards because of a flaw in the federal reporting system.

Local

McDonald County Sheriff’s Office working to identify ‘Grace Doe’ in 1990 cold case

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Joey Schneider
The McDonald County Sheriff’s Office has partnered with Othram Inc., a DNA testing company, to seek information in a cold case that dates back three decades.

Coronavirus

Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports 6 additional deaths tied to COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Since the pandemic, 137 in Greene County have died from the virus.

Latest News

Local

First medical marijuana dispensary in Kansas City sells out in 2 days

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
It didn’t take long for the Kansas City area’s first medical marijuana dispensary to sell out.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A much colder day across the Ozarks

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Robert Hahn
Temps down nearly 40° today

Local

TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic returns to 4-lanes west of Mount Vernon, Mo. on I-44

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Construction crews reopened traffic at mile markers 46-47 after work finished on a bridge.

News

Ozarks internet provider receives grant to improve access in rural areas

Updated: 4 hours ago
Linda Simmons reports.

Local

Ozarks internet provider receives grant to improve access in rural areas

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Linda Simmons
The US Department of Agriculture announced more than $90 million will go to improving rural internet service in Missouri, with a good portion of the money for southwest Missouri.

Local

Missouri receives additional $2 million grant to test backlogged rape kits

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Joe Hickman
Missouri has received another two-million-dollars in federal grants to test the backlog of rape kits and the testing on some of those kits has started.