Man sentenced to three life sentences in 2018 shooting deaths in Pulaski County, Mo.

PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. (KY3/Edited News Release) - A convicted murder suspect in Pulaski County was sentenced to three consecutive life sentences plus 90 years.

Richard Romel Taylor, 46, of Devil’s Elbow, Missouri, was convicted in July for a shooting that killed two people in January 2018. He was found guilty of two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of first-degree assault and four counts of armed criminal action.

Investigators say Taylor shot four people in a car off of I-44 in St. Robert in 2018. Two of the four shot died.

Charges arose from the January 11, 2018 shooting deaths of Sherry Gann and Jonathan Graham which occurred on Houston Road near the Road Ranger Truck Stop in St. Robert. In addition, Cassandra Gann and David Reeves were shot but survived the shooting and testified that it was Richard Romel Taylor who was the perpetrator and the motive was a dispute over payment for heroin.

Due to her significant and life-threatening injuries, Cassandra Gann’s testimony was taken and preserved in January 2019 in Platte County, Missouri where she was still being treated for her very serious injuries.

At the time of the murders, Taylor was on federal probation for Distribution of Heroin and faces a revocation of that probation in Federal Court. He also has a prior conviction for Murder in Cook County, Illinois from 1992.

Taylor previously pled guilty to one count of delivery of heroin and one count of delivery of fentanyl as a prior and persistent felony offender in an unrelated case. The court sentenced him to fifteen years for each of those counts.

“I am very pleased with the sentence in this case,” said Prosecuting Attorney Kevin Hillman. “Although no sentence could ever adequately right the wrongs that were done in this case, I am pleased that Mr. Taylor will never be released to harm anyone else ever again.”

This case was prosecuted by Prosecuting Attorney Kevin Hillman and Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Donna Holden.

