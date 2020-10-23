Advertisement

McDonald County Sheriff’s Office working to identify ‘Grace Doe’ in 1990 cold case

MGN police lights picture
MGN police lights picture(MGN)
By Joey Schneider
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The McDonald County Sheriff’s Office has partnered with Othram Inc., a DNA testing company, to seek information in a cold case that dates back three decades.

McDonald County authorities are working to identify the remains of a person nicknamed ‘Grace Doe.’

The McDonald County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday it is working with Othram to use advanced DNA testing and forensic genealogy in an attempt to identify the victim or find the closest living relatives to the decedent.

According to the sheriff’s office, a couple discovered the decomposed remains of a woman while walking on December 2, 1990. Investigators say she had been hog-tied and was dumped behind a rural farmhouse near Oscar Talley Road in the rural farmlands.

The woman was nicknamed “Grace Doe” by Detective Lori Howard in the 2000′s. Around that time, an autopsy revealed that she had been raped and strangled approximately two months prior to her discovery.

“Grace Doe” was found restrained with six different types of bindings: nylon and lead ropes, coaxial and telephone cables, paracord, and clothesline. Investigations determined that the paracord was military grade rope that was exclusively sold to the military in the 1990′s.

While investigators initially thought that “Grace Doe” and her abductor were from the McDonald County area, they now believe that this is not the case. The woman had extensive dental work that was not normal for the rural county of McDonald in the 1990′s, leading investigators to believe she was from a bigger city in the four-state area.

Authorities contend that “Grace Doe” was abducted elsewhere and dumped on the rural dirt road. She is McDonald County’s only unidentified body.

“Grace Doe” was described as of white or native American descent around 5 feet tall, 120 pounds and 21-31 years old. She had shoulder length, dark auburn hair. She was wearing a denim jacket with a white t-shirt, “Lee” brand blue jeans, and white high-top tennis shoes, according to the sheriff’s office.

Additional information in the investigation remains limited, leading to the decades-long cold case.

This case is logged in NamUs as UP5321. If you have any additional information on the cold case, contact the McDonald County Sheriff’s Office at 417-223-4319.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

State of Arkansas reports high daily total for cases of COVID-19 on Friday

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Governor Hutchinson ties the trend for rising cases toward the end of the week to what Arkansans do on the weekends.

Local

Flaw in federal reporting system leads to inaccurate Missouri COVID-19 hospitalization data

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Missouri and other states are unable to post accurate data on COVID-19 dashboards because of a flaw in the federal reporting system.

Local

Kansas City police fatally shoot homicide suspect in exchange of gunfire

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities say Kansas City police officers have shot and killed a homicide suspect after he fired at them during a traffic stop.

Coronavirus

Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports 6 additional deaths tied to COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Since the pandemic, 137 in Greene County have died from the virus.

Latest News

Local

First medical marijuana dispensary in Kansas City sells out in 2 days

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
It didn’t take long for the Kansas City area’s first medical marijuana dispensary to sell out.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A much colder day across the Ozarks

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Robert Hahn
Temps down nearly 40° today

Local

TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic returns to 4-lanes west of Mount Vernon, Mo. on I-44

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Construction crews reopened traffic at mile markers 46-47 after work finished on a bridge.

News

Ozarks internet provider receives grant to improve access in rural areas

Updated: 4 hours ago
Linda Simmons reports.

Local

Ozarks internet provider receives grant to improve access in rural areas

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Linda Simmons
The US Department of Agriculture announced more than $90 million will go to improving rural internet service in Missouri, with a good portion of the money for southwest Missouri.

Local

Missouri receives additional $2 million grant to test backlogged rape kits

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Joe Hickman
Missouri has received another two-million-dollars in federal grants to test the backlog of rape kits and the testing on some of those kits has started.