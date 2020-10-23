Ozarks internet provider receives grant to improve access in rural areas

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The US Department of Agriculture announced more than $90 million will go to improving rural internet service in Missouri, with a good portion of the money for southwest Missouri.

Total Highspeed specializes in wireless internet in rural areas. The company plans to bury fiber in the ground, to provide more reliable high speed service to the areas. It alone is getting $50 million from the USDA ReConnect program, half as a grant, half as a loan. Total Highspeed hopes to connect 26,000 in Christian, Greene, Lawrence, Stone and Webster counties with the new fiber lines.

Total Highspeed applied for the program over a year ago. It is already working on engineering and other preparations. It plans to actually start putting the fiber in the ground, mainly with contractors, sometime next year.

“We’re super excited about it, because it will get us the ability to provide the service to so many families in the rural areas around here, and it’s super fast, far faster than the wireless we’ve been able to do all these years, and reliable, super reliable,” said Travis Allen, Total High-Speed internet solutions owner. “It will allow people to work from home. It will allow farmers to be more efficient on the farm. It will allow people to do school from home, all the things that have always been important, but are even more important this year.”

Allen says while their network will greatly expand, he believes it shouldn’t require more customer service and tech support by their company, because it will be much more reliable than wireless internet. He says the basic residential plan, will be 100 meg speed and $85 a month, with no data cap.

Missouricom will also receive funding to connect a thousands in Dallas, Camden and Laclede counties.

