Springfield experts talk about how to cope with election stress

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Experts at Burrell Behavioral Health in Springfield say they’ve seen more people looking for help in 2020.

“It’s really hard in 2020 to separate election stress from COVID stress to civil unrest stress,” said Adam Andreassen, the Chief Operating Officer at Burrell Behavioral Health in Springfield. “Everything that’s happened in 2020 has really rolled into this big ball of stress that I think is impacting everybody.”

As far as the upcoming election goes, Andreassen said the anxiety being created is being caused by two common factors, no matter what party a person plans to vote for. “Everybody on both sides are telling you two things, one; you gotta make the right decision,” said Andreassen. “And two; if you don’t it’s a catastrophe.” He said that creates a 'everything is at stake’ feeling. He says that “ratchets up that anxiety.”

Andreassen explained that in reality no one knows what will happen after the election and that it’s important people “de-catastrophize.” He says people need to ask themselves, ‘What is the worst that can truly happen?’ He said even then, sometimes the worst that can happen is really bad, but it’s about recognizing the future isn’t certain and it’s also out of an individual’s control.

He said a key for people feeling stressed and/or anxious about anything is to focus on the day directly in front of them. “None of us are guaranteed tomorrow, so we need to focus on the things we can control and take care of today."

He also said even though it’s natural to find others who have similar opinions and beliefs as ourselves, we need to have calm conversations with people who are different. “It’s very important to realize that people who have differing opinions are no different than yourself,” he said. “They’re trying to figure it out, they have things they’re afraid of, they have things they want and one of the best ways to increase your level of comfort is to engage those who don’t see things the way you do.”

He acknowledged the outcome may not be finding common ground politically, but finding common ground as human beings. “It doesn’t mean you’re going to agree with them, you might still really disagree with them, but you’re going to find the humanity in that.”

Andreassen said no matter how the election goes and who wins from what side, America will prevail. “America has been through tough times before and we’ve found our way through it,” he said. “No matter what happens post election, we’re going to figure it out together, even if it’s really tough.”

Andreassen gave some tips for those feeling stressed and/or anxious. They are listed below.

Disconnect: Take a break from social media, the internet, television, etc.

Get Away: Take the opportunity to do something outdoors/be active.

Learn: Andreassen encouraged people to work on being tolerable during this time.

Awareness: Burrell Behavioral Health encourages people to acknowledge their feelings and ask for help when stress turns into anxiety or even depression.

Burrell Behavioral Health has several locations across the Springfield area. They can be reached through email or their website. They also offer walk-in clinics. Lastly, those with emergency needs can call the 24/7 crisis hotline at 800-497-7355.

