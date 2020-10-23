Advertisement

Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports 6 additional deaths tied to COVID-19

By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield-Greene County Health Department reported an additional six deaths related to COVID-19 on Friday.

Health leaders say the victims include a man in his 60s, a man in his 80s, three women in their 80s and a woman in her 90s died from the virus. They say all of the victims suffered from underlying health conditions. The county reports 60 deaths in the month of October. Since the pandemic, 137 in Greene County have died from the virus.

“While our current data trends are encouraging, these deaths are a regular and tragic reminder that what we do today will have an impact for weeks to come. Especially as we look ahead to the holidays, we cannot afford to let our guard down. We don’t ever want to have another month like October where we lose this many members of our community to COVID-19,” said Director of Health Clay Goddard.

The seven day rolling average of cases in the county is down 16%.

For more information on the preventative measures we can all take to help slow the spread of COVID-19, click here.

Who is at risk

Having an underlying health condition should not be interpreted as an individual being sick, feeble or infirm. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has identified two groups at higher risk for severe health outcomes from COVID-19: older adults and people with underlying health conditions. Underlying health conditions can impact anyone at any age and include common diagnoses that many Greene County residents live with. For instance:

  • 16% of Greene County residents are 65 or older,
  • 33% are considered obese and
  • 11% have asthma

Other health conditions identified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as include, but are not limited to:

  • Cancer
  • Chronic kidney disease
  • Lung disease
  • Obesity
  • Serious heart conditions
  • Diabetes
  • Pregnancy

A full list of conditions can be viewed on the CDC’s website.

