State of Arkansas reports high daily total for cases of COVID-19 on Friday

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KY3) - Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson announced one of the highest daily total for cases of the COVID-19 on Friday.

The Arkansas Department of Health reported 1,337 new cases. The state added ten deaths. Medical personnel tested some 12,000 Arkansans on Thursday.

Governor Hutchinson ties the trend for rising cases toward the end of the week to what Arkansans do on the weekends.

“Today we see new cases significantly higher than last Friday," said Governor Hutchinson. The weekly trend shows we are growing in our cases toward the end of the week, and this growth reflects the activities from the previous weekend. Next week’s number of new cases will be determined by how careful we all are over this coming weekend. Let’s avoid those gatherings where groups are not adhering to social distancing and mask wearing.”

The top counties for new cases include Pulaski, 110; Washington, 78; Benton, 69; Craighead, 65; and Garland, 63.

