Temperature roller coaster in the Ozarks; here’s how to save on utility bills with fall temps

Temps went from 80s yesterday to 40s today
By Leah Hill
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - This week has been a temperature roller coaster. We had temps in the 80s yesterday and in the 40s today after a passage of the cold front.

Now, you might be switching your thermostat from hot to cold.

When your thermostat switches from hot to cold, it uses a change from gas to electric, which is going to affect your utility bill.

What you should not do is change the thermostat too quickly within an hour.

Brett Callahan, a field supervisor with All Service Heating, Cooling, and Plumbing, said, “If you’re kicking the unit on and off multiple times within an hour you could be causing wear and tear to motors.”

If you turn on the heat, wait thirty minutes to allow the system to cool off, before switching on the AC, and vice versa.

You can save money this fall by keeping the thermostat at a set temperature.

“68 in the heating season and 72 in the cooling season is the recommended set point temperature,” Callahan said.

If the days are mild, turn it off all together and open up the windows.

Do not forget you need to change your filters and get the system checked before the cold weather settles in.

“You’ve got equipment in every single house and that’s bound to fail at some point,” Callahan said.

HVAC companies get slammed on days when the Ozarks experience big temperature drops. Everyone wants their systems checked at this point. You can get ahead of that rush by calling them well in advance of these colder days.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

