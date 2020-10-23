Advertisement

Toddler dies after being run over in Lawrence County

(MGN)
By Brian Vandenberg
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AURORA, Mo. (KY3) - A toddler died Friday afternoon after being hit by a truck in Lawrence County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the pickup was backing down private property and struck the two year old, who died at the scene. Troopers are not releasing the child’s name or gender.

The crash happened around 12:30 pm, two miles north of Aurora, Mo.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

On Your Side Investigation Update: Customer sues Suddenlink

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Ashley Reynolds
A man in Branson is suing Suddenlink. Back in July, we told you about Jeff Bain with the now-closed Any Body’s Garage. Bain says his phone and internet weren’t reliable. He says he lost nearly $20,000 in revenue.

News

Missouri’s treasurer trying to connect unemployed with unclaimed property

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Andrew Havranek
A collaborative effort between the Missouri State Treasurer and Department of Labor found more than 88,000 people who have filed unemployment claims in 2020 also had unclaimed property waiting to be claimed in the state.

News

Missouri's treasurer trying to connect unemployed with unclaimed property

Updated: 59 minutes ago
Andrew Havranek reports.

News

Company earns federal money to improve rural internet in the Ozarks

Updated: 1 hour ago
Linda Simmons reports.

Latest News

Local

Election judge training underway in Greene County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Dozens gathered Friday for the first day of election judge training in Greene County.

News

Training for election judges in Greene County

Updated: 1 hour ago
KSPR News at 4.

KY3

CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri adds 1,800+ cases; Arkansas up 1,300+ cases

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Here's a breakdown of cases in both Arkansas, Missouri and the Ozarks.

Coronavirus

State of Arkansas reports high daily total for cases of COVID-19 on Friday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Governor Hutchinson ties the trend for rising cases toward the end of the week to what Arkansans do on the weekends.

Local

Flaw in federal reporting system leads to inaccurate Missouri COVID-19 hospitalization data

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Missouri and other states are unable to post accurate data on COVID-19 dashboards because of a flaw in the federal reporting system.

Local

Kansas City police fatally shoot homicide suspect in exchange of gunfire

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities say Kansas City police officers have shot and killed a homicide suspect after he fired at them during a traffic stop.