Toddler dies after being run over in Lawrence County

AURORA, Mo. (KY3) - A toddler died Friday afternoon after being hit by a truck in Lawrence County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the pickup was backing down private property and struck the two year old, who died at the scene. Troopers are not releasing the child’s name or gender.

The crash happened around 12:30 pm, two miles north of Aurora, Mo.

