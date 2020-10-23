TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic returns to 4-lanes west of Mount Vernon, Mo. on I-44

MOUNT VERNON, Mo. (KY3) - Traffic returned to four lanes west of Mount Vernon, Mo. on Friday after months of bridge construction.

Construction crews reopened traffic at mile markers 46-47 after work finished on a bridge.

MoDOT warns it will resume work replacing or fixing 13 bridges in the spring of 2021. Officials hope to finish the work by December 2021.

Remaining bridges scheduled for replacement or rehabilitation:

Eastbound and westbound bridges over railroad tracks at Mile Marker 29.2 near Sarcoxie

Eastbound and westbound bridges over Center Creek at Mile Marker 29.4 near Sarcoxie

Westbound bridge over railroad tracks at Mile Marker 43.2 west of Mount Vernon

Westbound bridge over Spring River at Mile Marker 43.4 west of Mount Vernon

Westbound bridge over Lawrence County Route H at Mile Marker 44.3 in Mount Vernon

Eastbound and westbound bridges over Goose Creek at Mile Marker 56.1 near Halltown

Eastbound and westbound bridges over Turnback Creek at Mile Marker 56.7 near Halltown

Eastbound and westbound bridges over Missouri Route 96 at Mile Marker 58 near Halltown

Project Background:

I-44 Project Bridge Rebuild will replace or rehabilitate a total of 19 bridges on I-44 between Sarcoxie and Halltown

Some existing bridges are original to the construction of I-44 in the 1960s and are deteriorating and need replacement or rehabilitation

Project website/sign up for project updates I-44 Project Bridge Rebuild

Total project cost: $36 million

Overall completion date: Dec. 15, 2021

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.