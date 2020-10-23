Advertisement

TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic returns to 4-lanes west of Mount Vernon, Mo. on I-44

(KYTV)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT VERNON, Mo. (KY3) - Traffic returned to four lanes west of Mount Vernon, Mo. on Friday after months of bridge construction.

Construction crews reopened traffic at mile markers 46-47 after work finished on a bridge.

MoDOT warns it will resume work replacing or fixing 13 bridges in the spring of 2021. Officials hope to finish the work by December 2021.

Remaining bridges scheduled for replacement or rehabilitation:

  • Eastbound and westbound bridges over railroad tracks at Mile Marker 29.2 near Sarcoxie
  • Eastbound and westbound bridges over Center Creek at Mile Marker 29.4 near Sarcoxie
  • Westbound bridge over railroad tracks at Mile Marker 43.2 west of Mount Vernon
  • Westbound bridge over Spring River at Mile Marker 43.4 west of Mount Vernon
  • Westbound bridge over Lawrence County Route H at Mile Marker 44.3 in Mount Vernon
  • Eastbound and westbound bridges over Goose Creek at Mile Marker 56.1 near Halltown
  • Eastbound and westbound bridges over Turnback Creek at Mile Marker 56.7 near Halltown
  • Eastbound and westbound bridges over Missouri Route 96 at Mile Marker 58 near Halltown

Project Background:

  • I-44 Project Bridge Rebuild will replace or rehabilitate a total of 19 bridges on I-44 between Sarcoxie and Halltown
  • Some existing bridges are original to the construction of I-44 in the 1960s and are deteriorating and need replacement or rehabilitation
  • Project website/sign up for project updates I-44 Project Bridge Rebuild.
  • Total project cost: $36 million
  • Overall completion date: Dec. 15, 2021

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A much colder day across the Ozarks

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Robert Hahn
Temps down nearly 40° today

News

Ozarks internet provider receives grant to improve access in rural areas

Updated: 55 minutes ago
Linda Simmons reports.

Local

Ozarks internet provider receives grant to improve access in rural areas

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Linda Simmons
The US Department of Agriculture announced more than $90 million will go to improving rural internet service in Missouri, with a good portion of the money for southwest Missouri.

Local

Missouri receives additional $2 million grant to test backlogged rape kits

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Joe Hickman
Missouri has received another two-million-dollars in federal grants to test the backlog of rape kits and the testing on some of those kits has started.

Latest News

On Your Side

Drug Take Back Day: Where to find a location near you Saturday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The National Prescription Drug Take Back Day addresses a crucial public safety and public health issue.

Fit Life

Fit Life: A 3 step plan for better brain health

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Paul Adler
On this Fit Life, we focused on the health of your brain health while visiting with Pamela Hernandez of Sharlin Health & Neurology.

News

How to safely wear a mask with a Halloween costume

Updated: 2 hours ago

Sports

Ex-Mizzou QB Drew Lock happy to be the bad guy in Broncos-Chiefs rivalry

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Villain isn’t a role that seems to suit Drew Lock’s sunny personality.

News

Cold front slamming through

Updated: 5 hours ago
The cold front will bring a 30-40° drop in temperatures compared to yesterday afternoon.

News

Springfield experts talk about how to cope with election stress

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Lexi Spivak
Experts at Burrell Behavioral Health in Springfield say they’ve seen more people looking for help in 2020.