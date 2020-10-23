Advertisement

White House Halloween event Sunday tweaked for coronavirus

FILE - In this Oct. 28, 2019 file photo, President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump depart after giving candy to children during a Halloween trick-or-treat event on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, which is decorated for Halloween. Melania Trump announced Friday that ghosts and goblins are welcome to trick or treat at the White House on Sunday during a Halloween event that has been rejiggered to include coronavirus precautions.
FILE - In this Oct. 28, 2019 file photo, President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump depart after giving candy to children during a Halloween trick-or-treat event on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, which is decorated for Halloween. Melania Trump announced Friday that ghosts and goblins are welcome to trick or treat at the White House on Sunday during a Halloween event that has been rejiggered to include coronavirus precautions.(Alex Brandon | AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ghosts, goblins and other costumed kids are welcome to trick or treat at the White House on Sunday during a Halloween event that has been rejiggered to include coronavirus precautions.

The gates to the South Lawn will be opened to children from military families, frontline workers and others, from 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Melania Trump announced Friday.

Extra precautions have been added to the spooky celebration.

President Donald Trump and the first lady — both recently recovered from COVID-19, the disease brought on by the coronavirus — will welcome guests at some point during the event.

Guests older than 2 are required to wear face coverings and practice social distancing. The same goes for all White House personnel working the event, while any staff handing out candy will also wear gloves.

Hand sanitizer will be available along the route and social distancing measures will be in place.

Participating federal departments will use a “no-touch” approach.

NASA will display space-related items, including an inflatable rocket. Costumed-clad kids can wave to the Agriculture Department’s Smokey Bear and pick up Junior Ranger badges from the Interior Department’s station.

The Education and Labor departments will offer photo opportunities, and the Transportation department will provide paper airplanes for children to take home.

The South Portico of the White House will be decorated with bright-colored leaves in various shades of autumn, chrysanthemums and pumpkins.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Balance of power at stake in 2020 election

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
The House and Senate are also on the ballot and up for grabs in the 2020 election.

National

Dutch hospital airlifts patients to Germany amid virus surge

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Worldwide, the virus has infected more than 41 million people and killed more than 1.1 million, according to a count by Johns Hopkins University.

Local

TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic returns to 4-lanes west of Mount Vernon, Mo. on I-44

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Construction crews reopened traffic at mile markers 46-47 after work finished on a bridge.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A much colder day across the Ozarks

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Robert Hahn
Temps down nearly 40° today

National Politics

Trump, Biden frame closing appeals for sprint to election

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER, JONATHAN LEMIRE and WILL WEISSERT
The coronavirus was a central topic for both candidates on Friday as Trump headed to Florida and Biden prepared to address the topic in Delaware.

Latest News

News

Ozarks internet provider receives grant to improve access in rural areas

Updated: 55 minutes ago
Linda Simmons reports.

Local

Ozarks internet provider receives grant to improve access in rural areas

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Linda Simmons
The US Department of Agriculture announced more than $90 million will go to improving rural internet service in Missouri, with a good portion of the money for southwest Missouri.

National Politics

Trump: Sudan to join UAE, Bahrain in recognizing Israel

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By DEB RIECHMANN and MATTHEW LEE
The deal, which would deepen Sudan’s engagement with the West, follows Trump’s conditional agreement this week to remove the North African nation from the list of state sponsors of terrorism if it pays compensation to American victims of terror attacks.

Local

Missouri receives additional $2 million grant to test backlogged rape kits

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Joe Hickman
Missouri has received another two-million-dollars in federal grants to test the backlog of rape kits and the testing on some of those kits has started.

National

Presidential candidates have civilized final debate

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Candidates put the gloves away for the last presidential debate of 2020.