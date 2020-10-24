CARES Act funds available to assist Greene County residents with rent and mortgages

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release) - Consumer Credit Counseling Service of the Ozarks (CCCS) has funding available to assist with rent and mortgages.

These funds are provided by the 2020 Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) passed by the United States Congress in March as part of the nation’s emergency response to the COVID pandemic. CCCS will distribute these funds, a total of $200,000 by no later than the end of November.

Greene County residents impacted by COVID, in need of rent or mortgage assistance, are encouraged to contact CCSS immediately to determine whether they qualify for this assistance at 417-889-7474.

CCCS advised the public to not delay as funds will be exhausted quickly.

Those who apply must live in Greene County and have been affected financially by COVID-19. Renters who apply must also have a lease.

