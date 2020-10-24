Advertisement

COVID-19 relief funds now available to reimburse substitute teachers in Missouri

(Pixabay)
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (Edited News Release) - The Missouri Governor’s Office recently announced a new allocation from the state’s Coronavirus Relief Fund (CRF) to support Missourians wishing to serve or who recently began serving as substitute teachers in Missouri schools.

Additionally, the Missouri State Board of Education recently approved an alternative route for individuals to obtain a certificate to serve as a substitute teacher to help address the shortage of substitute teachers throughout the state.

“The substitute teacher shortage was a challenge our agency was working to address prior to COVID-19,” said Commissioner of Education Margie Vandeven. “The pandemic has only exacerbated this issue. We are pleased that these additional options are now available to assists schools in providing onsite learning opportunities for Missouri students.”

This new alternative certification route allows individuals who possess a high school diploma (or its equivalent) to complete a 20-hour online training to be eligible for a substitute certificate. That online training fee is $175, and there is a $50 application fee for certification.

The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) will use the identified CRF funding to reimburse any individual who has paid the application fee and/or the online training fee from August 18 through November 4, 2020. There is no action required by the substitute teachers to be reimbursed; the payment method used to pay these fees will be automatically credited. Substitute teacher candidates must submit applications and enroll in the online training program by November 4, 2020 to be eligible for reimbursement. DESE will then begin processing these reimbursements on November 5, 2020.

To access these CRF funds, the LEA will need to submit to DESE an online application and a list of those individuals to be reimbursed. The application is due by November 4, 2020.

More information about these reimbursements, as well as recent updates to substitute certification rules, can be found on DESE’s substitute teacher webpage. You can contact the Office of Educator Quality at 573-751-2931 for additional questions.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

PHOTO GALLERY: See the sights from the Priebe Strong 1062 Race in Republic, Mo.

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Joey Schneider
Sights and sounds from the Priebe Strong 1062 Run.

Local

Police, health leaders around the Ozarks share safety tips ahead of Halloween

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By KY3 Staff
We’re only one week away from Halloween! This year, it may look a little different in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Local

Priebe Strong Race 1062

Updated: 1 hours ago

Local

Missouri unemployment staff cut before spring claim surge

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Missouri agency that handles unemployment claims saw its staffing slashed by nearly 40% in recent years before this spring’s surge in claims amid the coronavirus pandemic strained the system.

Latest News

News

Police locate Greene County homicide victim’s truck, driver escapes custody

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Sara Forhetz
The truck was found near Farm Road 165 and Burntwood. The driver/suspect was last seen running west of that location.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cool weekend, tracking lots of rain

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Leah Hill
Highs only in the low 50s today

News

Springfield business sees high Halloween costume sales despite pandemic

Updated: 14 hours ago
Kara Strickland reports.

News

Springfield business sees high Halloween costume sales despite pandemic

Updated: 14 hours ago
Kara Strickland reports.

Local

Local real estate market booms with low home loan interest rates

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Nikki Ogle
Interest rates for home loans are the among the lowest in history, driving more people to buy. Low inventory of houses listed, though, means the local real estate market is moving fast.

News

Springfield business sees high Halloween costume sales despite pandemic

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Kara Strickland
While the pandemic is changing how some people will “do” Halloween this year, it’s becoming clear many are still determined to find a way to celebrate the spooky holiday.