Douglas County seeks help identifying man wandering in the woods

Douglas County Sheriff asks for public's help identifying this man.
Douglas County Sheriff asks for public's help identifying this man.(Douglas County Sheriff's Office)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office asks for the public’s help with identifying a man found Saturday.

Sheriff Chris Degase says the man was found wandering around in the woods Saturday in the Goodhope area in western Douglas County.

If you have any information please call the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office at 417-683-1020

