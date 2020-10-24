Gov. Parson discusses new saliva testing at CoxHealth in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri Gov. Mike Parson visited Springfield on Friday to discuss COVID-19 saliva tests with leaders from CoxHealth.

The state will be providing the hospital with the new tests, which were developed by Washington University in St. Louis.

“We’re glad the test are going to be here today," Parsaon said. “We’re glad they’ve taken on the challenge, because this is not something you’re just going to plug in and things are going to happen in a week or two.”

Parson said the new tests will require a lot of effort.

“It’s going to take some expertise, some training supplies and frankly the Cox South commitment to run it, which is huge, so we want to sure appreciate that,” said Parson.

CoxHealth President Steve Edwards said he is excited to be a part of the effort.

“This is an important day for us,” Edwards said. “This technology allows us to push forward a lot of testing capacity."

He said the tests will help with big picture concerns, such as keeping school cases under control.

”Now that capacity will be oriented more towards public health," Edwards said. “It won’t be the kind of capacity for patient care, but it will allow us to increase the testing in our community overall.”

Edwards said increased testing is the best strategy to target the virus.

“We know, that to keep this disease under control, we must test,” he said. “And then we must do contact tracing. And then we must isolate and quarantine. If we do not follow this, the disease will continue to spread.”

Parson and Edwards said the new process will likely be faster and cheaper, also helping trace contacts of those exposed.

Governor Parson also addressed a shortage of hospital beds across the state.

“We know, if we needed to, we could put together a temporary hospital within 11 days," he said. “We’ve done that. With the National Guard and the Army Corps of Engineers.”

Parson said he feels strongly that all of the state’s strategies since the beginning of the pandemic have helped in some capacity.

“All the things we’ve done in the state has done everything they possibly can to do considering its a virus," he said. “There’s not an easy answer for this.”

Parson also said he still fully supports local mask mandates, not a statewide ordinance. He also said he would support legislation to keep people from suing communities over masking ordinances.

”Anybody that has had to try and work during the COVID-19 pandemic, you know the last thing we want is them getting sued for doing their jobs and trying to help people out in a critical situation."

Parson continued to emphasize the importance of social distancing, masks and hand washing.

