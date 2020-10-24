Advertisement

MSHP: AMBER Alert issued for two missing Kansas children

AMBER Alert issued for two missing children from Leavenworth, Kansas.
AMBER Alert issued for two missing children from Leavenworth, Kansas.(MSHP)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (KY3) - An Amber Alert has been issued Saturday afternoon for two girls in Kansas, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Authorities are looking for Nora Jackson, 7, and Aven Jackson, 3.

Their father, Donny Jackson, 40, is considered a possible suspect in the abduction.

The Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office in Kansas responded to a call around 1:16 p.m. in the 14900 block of Hillside. Deputies located two deceased juvenile males in a residence and determined Nora and Aven missing.

The suspect vehicle is a black 2008 Honda Accord with Kansas license 266MXB, but its direction of travel is unknown.

If you have any information, contact the Missouri State Highway Patrol or Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office.

