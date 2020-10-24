MSHP: AMBER Alert issued for two missing Kansas children

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (KY3) - An Amber Alert has been issued Saturday afternoon for two girls in Kansas, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Authorities are looking for Nora Jackson, 7, and Aven Jackson, 3.

Their father, Donny Jackson, 40, is considered a possible suspect in the abduction.

The Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office in Kansas responded to a call around 1:16 p.m. in the 14900 block of Hillside. Deputies located two deceased juvenile males in a residence and determined Nora and Aven missing.

The suspect vehicle is a black 2008 Honda Accord with Kansas license 266MXB, but its direction of travel is unknown.

If you have any information, contact the Missouri State Highway Patrol or Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office.

ALERT UPDATED. VEHICLE IS A HONDA ACCORD NOT CIVIC. NEW PHOTO ADDED pic.twitter.com/t2ZN8do83E — Missouri State Highway Patrol Alerts (@MSHPAlerts) October 24, 2020

