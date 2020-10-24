Advertisement

US Navy: 2 onboard training plane killed in Alabama crash

The crash occurred southeast of Mobile, near the city of Foley and the town of Magnolia Springs.
The crash occurred southeast of Mobile, near the city of Foley and the town of Magnolia Springs.(WPMI via CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOLEY, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say a U.S. Navy training plane traveling from Florida has crashed in an Alabama residential neighborhood near the Gulf Coast, killing both people in the plane.

Navy spokesman Zach Harrell says both people in the T-6B Texan II training plane died Friday.

No injuries were reported on the ground. Foley Fire Chief Joey Darby told news outlets that responders encountered and extinguished a “large volume of fire” that had engulfed a home and cars.

The crash occurred near the city of Foley and the town of Magnolia Springs.

A Navy spokeswoman says the plane had flown out of Naval Air Station Whiting Field, about 30 miles northeast of Pensacola.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

CARES Act funds available to assist Greene County residents with rent and mortgages

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Consumer Credit Counseling Service of the Ozarks (CCCS) has funding available to assist with rent and mortgages.

National

Arnold Schwarzenegger feels ‘fantastic’ after heart surgery

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The 73-year-old “Terminator” actor and former California governor said on social media Friday that he had a new aortic valve implanted in his heart.

News

Gov. Parson discusses new saliva testing at CoxHealth in Springfield

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Michael Van Schoik
Governor Mike Parson came to Springfield on Friday to discuss COVID-19 saliva tests with leaders from Cox Health.

News

Temperature roller coaster in the Ozarks; here’s how to save on utility bills with fall temps

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Leah Hill
This week has been a temperature roller coaster. You may be switching your thermostat from hot to cold.

Latest News

National

Asteroid samples escaping from jammed NASA spacecraft

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A NASA spacecraft is stuffed with so much asteroid rubble from this week’s grab that it’s jammed open and precious particles are drifting away in space, scientists said Friday.

News

On Your Side Investigation Update: Customer sues Suddenlink

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ashley Reynolds
A man in Branson is suing Suddenlink. Back in July, we told you about Jeff Bain with the now-closed Any Body’s Garage. Bain says his phone and internet weren’t reliable. He says he lost nearly $20,000 in revenue.

News

On Your Side Investigation Update: Customer sues Suddenlink

Updated: 2 hours ago
Ashley Reynolds reports.

News

Gov. Parson talks COVID-19 testing in Springfield

Updated: 2 hours ago
Michael Van Schoik reports.

National

First ‘murder hornet’ nest in US discovered in Washington state

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The world’s largest hornet at 2 inches long, the invasive insects can decimate entire hives of honeybees and deliver painful stings to people.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Frost and Freeze Warnings Tonight

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Robert Hahn
Temps down nearly 40° today