Advertisement

Police, health leaders around the Ozarks share safety tips ahead of Halloween

Halloween
Halloween(WTOK)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KY3) - We’re only one week away from Halloween! This year, it may look a little different in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Leaders all around he Ozarks, including ones from the Branson Police Department and the Springfield-Greene County Health Department, say a few extra steps can help you celebrate Halloween safely.

This year, Branson Police encourage alternative activities that are more low-risk for potential exposure of the virus, which include:

  • Carving or decorating pumpkins outside while social distancing with neighbors or friends.
  • Virtual Halloween costume contest.
  • Outdoor movie night with the family.
  • Halloween scavenger hunt for children. Give them lists of Halloween-themed items to look for while they walk outdoors while admiring Halloween decorations.

Branson police say to consider these additional safety tips for those who go trick-or-treating:

  • Purchase flame-resistant costumes and make sure that masks do not obscure vision.
  • Make sure children are always visible by using flashlights, reflective material, and glow sticks.
  • Trick or treat as a family and only approach well-lit homes.
  • Only accept pre-packaged candy
  • Don’t assume motorists see you, they probably can’t.

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department issued guidelines nearly one month ahead of Halloween.

When it comes to trick-or-treating, the health department recommends watching your distance this year by making sure there’s enough room between you and other groups when going door to door.

Health leaders also recommend only trick-or-treating with those who live in the household compared to large groups of friends. Contactless trick-or-treating is recommended to limit close contact. Rather than ringing a doorbell or having someone hand out candy, leave a bowl out or goody bags filled with candy that kids can just grab.

“You can stay outside,” Cara Erwin, Springfield-Greene County Health Department, says. “Set-up a chair six-feet away and say hello. Compliment them on their costumes and wear your mask and then you can celebrate that way. We just would prefer that you not actually be handing the kids the candy and coming within close distance of them.”

The health department is also recommending for people to wear masks, even though trick-or-treating is an outdoor event.

For a full list of Halloween safety tips from the Springfield-Greene County Health Department, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

COVID-19 relief funds now available to reimburse substitute teachers in Missouri

Updated: 8 minutes ago
The governor's office recently announced a new allocation from the state’s Coronavirus Relief Fund for people who want to serve or recently began serving as substitutes teachers in Missouri.

Local

PHOTO GALLERY: See the sights from the Priebe Strong 1062 Race in Republic, Mo.

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Joey Schneider
Sights and sounds from the Priebe Strong 1062 Run.

Local

Priebe Strong Race 1062

Updated: 1 hours ago

Local

Missouri unemployment staff cut before spring claim surge

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Missouri agency that handles unemployment claims saw its staffing slashed by nearly 40% in recent years before this spring’s surge in claims amid the coronavirus pandemic strained the system.

Latest News

News

Police locate Greene County homicide victim’s truck, driver escapes custody

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Sara Forhetz
The truck was found near Farm Road 165 and Burntwood. The driver/suspect was last seen running west of that location.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cool weekend, tracking lots of rain

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Leah Hill
Highs only in the low 50s today

News

Springfield business sees high Halloween costume sales despite pandemic

Updated: 14 hours ago
Kara Strickland reports.

News

Springfield business sees high Halloween costume sales despite pandemic

Updated: 14 hours ago
Kara Strickland reports.

Local

Local real estate market booms with low home loan interest rates

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Nikki Ogle
Interest rates for home loans are the among the lowest in history, driving more people to buy. Low inventory of houses listed, though, means the local real estate market is moving fast.

News

Springfield business sees high Halloween costume sales despite pandemic

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Kara Strickland
While the pandemic is changing how some people will “do” Halloween this year, it’s becoming clear many are still determined to find a way to celebrate the spooky holiday.