Police locate Greene County homicide victim’s truck, driver escapes custody

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The driver of a stolen truck tied to a Greene County homicide case escaped custody Saturday morning.

A Springfield police officer observed a homicide victim’s truck traveling south on Kansas Expressway near I-44 Saturday morning. Authorities had been looking for the missing truck since Tuesday afternoon. That’s when Greene County deputies were called to a home in Bois D’Arc for a well-being check. Co-workers reported that Stanley Scott Simon, 39, did not show up for work, which was unusual.

Deputies arrived at his home off I-44 and PP to find his body. They labeled as a homicide because of suspicious evidence at the scene.

Saturday around 8 a.m., Springfield officers attempted to stop the driver of the truck, but the driver turned off the truck lights and eluded officers.

The truck was found near Farm Road 165 and Burntwood. The driver/suspect was last seen running west of that location. The suspect is described as a white man, in his mid 20s, with a slender build, a scruffy beard and wearing a camo jacket.

If you see him or anyone matching this description, you’re asked not to approach him, and instead call 911.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.