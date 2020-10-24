Protective vest donated to Nixa K-9 officer

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - A K-9 officer with the Nixa Police Department recently received a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation.

The vest is designed for K-9 Jack, a Belgian Malinois and a multi-functional working dog trained in suspect apprehension, drug sniffing, and search for humans. It comes from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. with the embroidered sentiment “In memory of Captain David Dorn, St. Louis, MO- EOW 6/2/20”.

Potentially a lifesaving body armor, the vest is designed for four-legged K-9 officers is U.S. made, custom fitted, and NIJ certified. Each vest has a value of $1,744-$2,283, weighs an average of 4-5 lb., and comes with a five-year warranty.

“We’re really excited and honored that Jack has received this special protective vest. We’re thankful to Vested Interest in K9s Inc for selecting our K-9 officer to receive this much needed equipment,” says Nixa Police Chief Joe Campbell.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., has provided bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States since 2009.

Since its inception, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has provided nearly 4,000 vests to K-9s in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million, made possible by both private and corporate donations.

