Springfield business sees high Halloween costume sales despite pandemic

By Kara Strickland
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 9:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - While the pandemic is changing how some people will “do” Halloween this year, it’s becoming clear many are still determined to find a way to celebrate the spooky holiday.

“We’re going to wear purge masks, wear like all black and go downtown," said shopper Kailo Renz.

Even the pandemic can’t slow the the Halloween spirit for people like Renz and his friend Isaiah Burnette.

Matt Stevens, the owner of Associated Theatrical Contractors, said his customers' plans aren’t out of the ordinary this year.

”They’re still planning on trick-or-treating, they’re doing parties, they’re having private parties and some church parties and things of that nature," Stevens said.

He said sales for costumes or spooky items in the store have still been going fairly well this year.

”They’re doing a lot more parties and things of a more personal nature, so sales have actually been going very good," Stevens said.

That is a trend costume buyers across Springfield can vouch for.

”A lot of people that we’ve seen are picking out costumes, making their own," Renz said.

While the company can rent out a popular costume, like say Elvis, or make one custom, they are always a few that fly off the shelves.

“The stuffed animals, the large red monster, the Darth Vaders, the things of that nature will usually go first," Stevens said.

As for the demand for political costumes as we near the election?

”Political costumes? Not so much," Stevens said. "I mean we have Uncle Sam, the Statue of Liberty, things of that nature, people really enjoy those, but as far as caricatures of any particular candidate, no not so much.”

Stevens said business has also been picking up for custom make-up to match many of the costumes people are renting out.

The owner says his store was able to do curbside service this year to keep business going during the pandemic.

