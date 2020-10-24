Advertisement

Teen dies, two others hurt after UTV crash in McDonald County

By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - One teenager has died and two others are hurt Saturday after a UTV crash in McDonald County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a 15-year-old boy died, while another 15- and 16-year-old boy suffered moderate injuries. Next of kin have been notified.

The crash happened around 2 p.m. on private property in Noel, Missouri.

MSHP says the driver of a 2015 John Deere Gator attempted a sharp turn in a field at a high speed, then overturned.

Troop D, which covers most of southwest Missouri, has reported 98 fatalities from crashes in 2020.

