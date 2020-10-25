Benefit on Sunday in Texas County to help school teacher’s family hurt badly in crash

HOUSTON, Mo. (KY3) - There’s an event taking place Sunday to help out a Houston, Missouri, family who was seriously hurt in a car crash back in September.

The wreck involved Heather Copley, an elementary teacher in the Houston school district, and her five children.

Heather and three of her children only had minor injuries.

However, two of her children were seriously injured in the wreck.

Her son, Kipp, has recently been released from the hospital, but his brother Cash is now in a rehab facility in St. Louis.

To help pay for the medical expenses, an auction is taking place at the Texas County Fairgrounds on Sunday at 1p.m..

There will be a fish fry, gun raffles and live music from Kirk Pierce.

You can find a list of all the items up for auction on the event’s facebook page.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.