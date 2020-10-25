Advertisement

Costco now selling at-home COVID-19 tests

Photo Courtesy KTVF/Andrew Hawkins
Photo Courtesy KTVF/Andrew Hawkins (KTVF)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 8:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KY3) - One of the country’s largest big-box wholesalers appears has introduced at-home COVID-19 tests.

Costco is now offering at-home testing for COVID-19.The retailer’s new saliva-based test kits are available online only.

The tests costs between $130 to $140. It takes anywhere from 24 to 72 hours to get your results and after the tests arrive to the lab.

For $10 more, customers can get an upgraded test that comes with a video observer, while results are available about a day earlier.

For more information, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Greene County Clerk addresses concerns over registration, masking as Election Day gets closer

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Shoshana Stahl
Election Day is a little more than a week away, and Greene County Clerk, Shane Schoeller addresses various concerns.

Sports

Former Springfield Cardinals OF Randy Arozarena breaks MLB record for home runs in a single postseason

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Former Springfield Cardinals outfielder Randy Arozarena continues to make his mark as one of the standout postseason performers of 2020.

Local

Protesters temporarily end encampment in Kansas City

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Demonstrators who set up tents outside City Hall in Kansas City three weeks ago to demand police reform have announced a temporary end to their encampment.

Local

AMBER Alert canceled after two missing Kansas children found safe, suspect arrested

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
An Amber Alert has been issued Saturday afternoon for two girls in Kansas, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Latest News

Sports

Mizzou grinds out 1st victory over Kentucky in five years

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Missouri Tigers improve to .500 with a 20-10 win over the Kentucky Wildcats.

News

UPDATE: Person of interest in custody after authorities locate Greene County homicide victim’s truck

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sara Forhetz
The truck was found near Farm Road 165 and Burntwood. The driver/suspect was last seen running west of that location.

Local

Douglas County seeks help identifying man wandering in the woods

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office asks for the public’s help with identifying a man found Saturday.

Local

Teen dies, two others hurt after UTV crash in McDonald County

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
One teenager has died and two others are hurt Saturday after a UTV crash in McDonald County.

KY3

CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri up nearly 3,000 cases; Arkansas adds 1,100+ cases

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Here's a breakdown of cases in both Arkansas, Missouri and the Ozarks.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warmer but still cloudy on Sunday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Robert Hahn
Clouds continue across the Ozarks