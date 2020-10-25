Costco now selling at-home COVID-19 tests
(KY3) - One of the country’s largest big-box wholesalers appears has introduced at-home COVID-19 tests.
Costco is now offering at-home testing for COVID-19.The retailer’s new saliva-based test kits are available online only.
The tests costs between $130 to $140. It takes anywhere from 24 to 72 hours to get your results and after the tests arrive to the lab.
For $10 more, customers can get an upgraded test that comes with a video observer, while results are available about a day earlier.
