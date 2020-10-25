ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY: Authorities search for missing Springfield teen

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Greene County Sheriff’s Office issued an endangered person advisory Sunday for a missing teen.

Authorities are looking for Liberty Watson, 18, of Springfield.

Watson was reported missing from her home in the 2700 block of W. Farm Road 76 around 7 a.m.

Authorities say Watson left her home without a cell phone, vehicle or money. According to the sheriff’s office, she left all her medications at home and has the mental capacity of a middle school aged child.

Watson has also been diagnosed with asthma, type 2 diabetes, adjustive disorder with anxiety, obsessive compulsive disorder, and antisocial/ disassociative personality disorder.

Watson is described at 5 feet, 8 inches tall and 270 pounds with red hair, hazel eyes, fair complexion and blue butterfly tattoo on front left shoulder. She was last seen wearing black Route 66 BBQ t-shirt, gray capris, pink shoes, and carrying pink duffel bag.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact the nearest law enforcement agency or the Greene County Sheriff’s Office at 417-868-4040.

