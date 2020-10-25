Advertisement

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cloudy, then LOTS of rain moving

Rain returns early tomorrow morning
By Leah Hill
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We have an active week ahead weather-wise with lots of opportunities for rain.

For today the skies will mainly be cloudy with a few peaks of sunshine. Temperatures will vary from the low 50s in our northern counties to the upper 50s along the southern Ozarks. Light winds from the north today around 5-10mph.

Rain moving in this week
Rain moving in this week(KYTV)

This evening temperature will quickly drop to the 40s after dark. Cloudy skies will give way to rain as low pressure moves in. Tonight is when things get interesting. A large upper-level trough will approach from the northwest, digging into the southern plains. With the latest forecast this trough, and surface low pressure riding a cold front, will not be bringing us any wintry precip. Kansas and Oklahoma may still see some over the coming days.

Rain moving in this week
Rain moving in this week(KYTV)

Heavy rain will fall starting Monday morning which will help with our ongoing drought conditions. Anywhere from 2-2.5″ is possible by the end of the 7-Day forecast.

Rain moving in this week
Rain moving in this week(KYTV)

More rain Tuesday but precip chances become scattered Wednesday as the low pressure clears out. Expect some rumbles of thunder. Thursday’s rain also looks to be more thunderstorms as well. Expect cold overnight temperatures by mid-week.

We dry out Friday and warm to the upper 50s. Halloween looks to be dry and sunny with temps around 60. If you’re Trick or Treating dress warmer because temperatures will be in the 50s by nightfall.

Rain moving in this week
Rain moving in this week(KYTV)

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Dry today, expecting LOTS of rain this week

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Hundreds gather for race to benefit Springfield officer Mark Priebe

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Abbey Taylor
It was an emotional morning as hundreds came out to support Springfield Police Officer Mark Priebe.

News

Race benefits Springfield officer Mark Priebe

Updated: 9 hours ago
Abbey Taylor reports.

News

Greene County Clerk addresses concerns over registration, masking as Election Day gets closer

Updated: 9 hours ago
Shoshana Stahl reports.

Latest News

News

Person of interest in custody after authorities locate Greene County homicide victim’s truck

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Sara Forhetz
The truck was found near Farm Road 165 and Burntwood. The driver/suspect was last seen running west of that location.

News

Person of interest in custody after authorities locate Greene County homicide victim’s truck

Updated: 9 hours ago
Michael Van Schoik reports.

Local

UPDATE: Ozark, Mo. woman found safe Sunday morning

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Sara Forhetz
The Ozark Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Unit asks for the public’s help with finding a missing woman.

Sports

Former Springfield Cardinals OF Randy Arozarena breaks MLB record for home runs in a single postseason

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Former Springfield Cardinals outfielder Randy Arozarena continues to make his mark as one of the standout postseason performers of 2020.

Local

Costco now selling at-home COVID-19 tests

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
One of the country’s largest big-box wholesalers appears has introduced at-home COVID-19 tests.

Local

Protesters temporarily end encampment in Kansas City

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Demonstrators who set up tents outside City Hall in Kansas City three weeks ago to demand police reform have announced a temporary end to their encampment.