FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cloudy, then LOTS of rain moving

We have an active week ahead weather-wise with lots of opportunities for rain.

For today the skies will mainly be cloudy with a few peaks of sunshine. Temperatures will vary from the low 50s in our northern counties to the upper 50s along the southern Ozarks. Light winds from the north today around 5-10mph.

Rain moving in this week (KYTV)

This evening temperature will quickly drop to the 40s after dark. Cloudy skies will give way to rain as low pressure moves in. Tonight is when things get interesting. A large upper-level trough will approach from the northwest, digging into the southern plains. With the latest forecast this trough, and surface low pressure riding a cold front, will not be bringing us any wintry precip. Kansas and Oklahoma may still see some over the coming days.

Heavy rain will fall starting Monday morning which will help with our ongoing drought conditions. Anywhere from 2-2.5″ is possible by the end of the 7-Day forecast.

More rain Tuesday but precip chances become scattered Wednesday as the low pressure clears out. Expect some rumbles of thunder. Thursday’s rain also looks to be more thunderstorms as well. Expect cold overnight temperatures by mid-week.

We dry out Friday and warm to the upper 50s. Halloween looks to be dry and sunny with temps around 60. If you’re Trick or Treating dress warmer because temperatures will be in the 50s by nightfall.

