Former Springfield Cardinals OF Randy Arozarena breaks MLB record for home runs in a single postseason

ARLINGTON, Texas (KY3) - Former Springfield Cardinals outfielder Randy Arozarena continues to make his mark as one of the standout postseason performers of 2020.

Now, he’s passing MLB records along the way.

Arozarena delivered his ninth round-tripper of the postseason Saturday in Game 4 of the 2020 World Series. This breaks a Major League Baseball record for most home runs in a single postseason, a record previously held by Barry Bonds, Carlos Beltran and Nelson Cruz.

The feat comes in Arozarena’s first season with the Tampa Bay Rays. He was traded last offseason by the St. Louis Cardinals for pitching prospect Matthew Liberatore.

Arozarena spent parts of three seasons with the Springfield Cardinals, compiling a .305 batting average with 13 home runs, 45 RBI and 33 stolen bases from 2017-2019.

Right now, the 25-year-old outfielder and the Rays are in a 2-1 series deficit against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2020 World Series.

