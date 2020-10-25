Advertisement

Free weekly COVID-19 testing in Branson begins Tuesday

Free COVID-19 testing begins on Tuesday, Oct. 27 in Branson.
Free COVID-19 testing begins on Tuesday, Oct. 27 in Branson.(Missouri DHSS)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2020 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has announced free COVID-19 testing at various sites, including Branson, in a regular, weekly pattern.

The new testing sites come in partnership with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and are part of national surge testing efforts.

According to the Missouri DHSS, the testing will temporarily increase federal support to areas in Missouri where there have been recent increased levels of new cases and hospitalizations related to the pandemic.

Starting Tuesday, Branson will open a testing site at the CoxHealth facility at 121 Cahill Road from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Testing sites and schedules include:

Columbia, Mondays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., (beginning October 26)

  • Memorial Baptist Church, 1634 Paris Road

Branson, Tuesdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., (beginning October 27)

  • Cox Health, 121 Cahill Rd

St. Louis City, Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. (beginning November 3)

  • Affinia Healthcare, 3930 S. Broadway

Cape Girardeau, Thursdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., (beginning October 29)

  • Arena Park, 410 Kiwanis Drive

Lee’s Summit/Jackson County, Thursdays and Fridays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., (beginning October 29)

  • 616 NE Douglas, Lee’s Summit

“Overall, Missouri has seen significant increases in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations and can benefit from additional opportunities to identify new cases, especially for those who are asymptomatic,” said Missouri DHSS in a news release.

HSS and DHSS will perform surge testing in these locations at no charge to those tested.

Testing at these surge locations is available to anyone – including those experiencing symptoms; those who believe they may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 and anyone who is worried about possibly having the virus.

Individuals seeking testing do not need to be a resident of the city or county where these testing sites are located. Individuals under 18 years of age must have a parent or legal guardian present to consent to testing.

For more information on community testing efforts throughout Missouri, CLICK HERE.

