Advertisement

Greene County Clerk addresses concerns over registration, masking as Election Day gets closer

(Allison Baker)
By Shoshana Stahl
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 9:20 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Election Day is less than two weeks away, and voting could look very different for some this year.

Greene County Clerk, Shane Schoeller, says the clerk’s office had to hire temporary workers to help with preparation for the election. One of those new workers took some of the voter registration cards and put them in the wrong area, which caused a problem for some voters.

Those voter registration cards have been located and that information is now being entered so those voters are still able to vote in the upcoming election since they did register in time.

“What we’ll do on election day is, if we can’t find evidence that we have that voter registration information in the office, they will fill out the information of where they knew they registered at," Schoeller says. "They will be given the ballot, then we follow back up with that location to find out where that card may be, so that we can make sure that if it has been received but not delivered that we can still count that ballot.”

Schoeller says, on the last day of registration, thousands of voters filled out forms either online or in-person. There are more than 180,000 voters here in Greene County.

“For every voter, it matters to us because we want your vote to count and we’ll do everything we can to take care of that for the voter because it’s their voice," he says.

Masks have been ordered for every polling location to be offered to voters. Schoeller says if a voter has health reasons where they don’t have to wear a mask, they aren’t required to.

“We’re still gonna allow that person to vote," Schoeller says. "If there’s another voter who is not okay with that, we’re just gonna ask that they call law enforcement if they wanna do that and try to solve that matter but we wanna make sure that voter gets to vote.”

Schoeller says people are encouraged to wear masks if they can to prevent any issues at the polls.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Former Springfield Cardinals OF Randy Arozarena breaks MLB record for home runs in a single postseason

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Former Springfield Cardinals outfielder Randy Arozarena continues to make his mark as one of the standout postseason performers of 2020.

Local

Costco now selling at-home COVID-19 tests

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KY3 Staff
One of the country’s largest big-box wholesalers appears has introduced at-home COVID-19 tests.

Local

Protesters temporarily end encampment in Kansas City

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Demonstrators who set up tents outside City Hall in Kansas City three weeks ago to demand police reform have announced a temporary end to their encampment.

Local

AMBER Alert canceled after two missing Kansas children found safe, suspect arrested

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
An Amber Alert has been issued Saturday afternoon for two girls in Kansas, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Latest News

Sports

Mizzou grinds out 1st victory over Kentucky in five years

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Missouri Tigers improve to .500 with a 20-10 win over the Kentucky Wildcats.

News

UPDATE: Person of interest in custody after authorities locate Greene County homicide victim’s truck

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sara Forhetz
The truck was found near Farm Road 165 and Burntwood. The driver/suspect was last seen running west of that location.

Local

Douglas County seeks help identifying man wandering in the woods

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office asks for the public’s help with identifying a man found Saturday.

Local

Teen dies, two others hurt after UTV crash in McDonald County

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
One teenager has died and two others are hurt Saturday after a UTV crash in McDonald County.

KY3

CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri up nearly 3,000 cases; Arkansas adds 1,100+ cases

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Here's a breakdown of cases in both Arkansas, Missouri and the Ozarks.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warmer but still cloudy on Sunday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Robert Hahn
Clouds continue across the Ozarks