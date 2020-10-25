Greene County Clerk addresses concerns over registration, masking as Election Day gets closer

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Election Day is less than two weeks away, and voting could look very different for some this year.

Greene County Clerk, Shane Schoeller, says the clerk’s office had to hire temporary workers to help with preparation for the election. One of those new workers took some of the voter registration cards and put them in the wrong area, which caused a problem for some voters.

Those voter registration cards have been located and that information is now being entered so those voters are still able to vote in the upcoming election since they did register in time.

“What we’ll do on election day is, if we can’t find evidence that we have that voter registration information in the office, they will fill out the information of where they knew they registered at," Schoeller says. "They will be given the ballot, then we follow back up with that location to find out where that card may be, so that we can make sure that if it has been received but not delivered that we can still count that ballot.”

Schoeller says, on the last day of registration, thousands of voters filled out forms either online or in-person. There are more than 180,000 voters here in Greene County.

“For every voter, it matters to us because we want your vote to count and we’ll do everything we can to take care of that for the voter because it’s their voice," he says.

Masks have been ordered for every polling location to be offered to voters. Schoeller says if a voter has health reasons where they don’t have to wear a mask, they aren’t required to.

“We’re still gonna allow that person to vote," Schoeller says. "If there’s another voter who is not okay with that, we’re just gonna ask that they call law enforcement if they wanna do that and try to solve that matter but we wanna make sure that voter gets to vote.”

Schoeller says people are encouraged to wear masks if they can to prevent any issues at the polls.

