Halloween Safety: Makeup and decorative contact lenses

(KFYR)
By Raquel Harrington
Published: Oct. 25, 2020 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - With Halloween less than a week away, health experts warn you might want to double-check that your makeup accessories won’t cause any frightening damage.

Makeup Safety:

While the final touches of your Halloween costume are in the makeup, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) says some novelty makeup can result in a rash, swollen eyelids, or other unwanted reactions.

The best thing to do is to follow directions carefully on the packaging and avoid decorating your face with things that are not intended for your skin. The FDA says you should triple check your makeup before applying. If your face paint has a very bad smell, this could be a sign that it is contaminated and shouldn’t be used. Toss out last year’s Halloween makeup to avoid spreading bacteria on your face that could cause irritations and breakouts.

It’s important that you always test your makeup on a small portion of your skin, either on your hand or arm, before applying to your face and never share your makeup, or applicators. For additional things to look out for in your novelty makeup, click here.

Decorative Contact Lense Safety:

Contact lenses are considered medical devices for your eyes. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says, whether they correct vision or not, any type of contact lens that can be purchased without a prescription is being sold illegally. It can put you at an even greater risk for severe eye damage.

Dr. Steve Rice is an optometrist at Vision Clinic Springfield. He says it’s a common issue they see around Halloween.

“We have seen some eye infections from contact lenses that folks haven’t gotten from reputable places and didn’t have a prescription for it. We do prescribe contact lenses for the spooky look or the fun look, or they get your attention look. Those can be pretty cool; you just have to be smart about that.”

