Health department in Missouri stops posting COVID-19 updates on Facebook after ‘out of hand’ comments

STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - One health department in Missouri says it is no longer posting COVID-19 updates on Facebook after receiving “out of hand” comments.

The Ste. Genevieve County Health Department says recent posts have resulted in “negative, insulting, and argumentative comments.” It also mentioned the “conspiracy theories” that get shared to the page or comments in response to updates on social media.

“Unfortunately we can not make everyone happy or accommodate to what everyone thinks they “deserve” or “have the right to.” With most information people are demanding, it can be found on the state dashboard along with other reputable websites. If you choose to think the data is incorrect or not current enough, we encourage you to do your own research to find what you may be looking for. We also encourage sharing other reputable websites that could be helpful to others,” says the Ste. Genevieve County Health Department in a Facebook post.

The health department says services, events, or community updates will be shared to its Facebook page, but all other COVID-19 related updates can be found on the website.

The Covid-19 updates are now being posted on our website at www.stegencohealth.org. The responses received on the... Posted by Ste Genevieve County Health Department on Thursday, October 22, 2020

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.