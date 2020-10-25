Advertisement

Health department in Missouri stops posting COVID-19 updates on Facebook after ‘out of hand’ comments

By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2020 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - One health department in Missouri says it is no longer posting COVID-19 updates on Facebook after receiving “out of hand” comments.

The Ste. Genevieve County Health Department says recent posts have resulted in “negative, insulting, and argumentative comments.” It also mentioned the “conspiracy theories” that get shared to the page or comments in response to updates on social media.

“Unfortunately we can not make everyone happy or accommodate to what everyone thinks they “deserve” or “have the right to.” With most information people are demanding, it can be found on the state dashboard along with other reputable websites. If you choose to think the data is incorrect or not current enough, we encourage you to do your own research to find what you may be looking for. We also encourage sharing other reputable websites that could be helpful to others,” says the Ste. Genevieve County Health Department in a Facebook post.

The health department says services, events, or community updates will be shared to its Facebook page, but all other COVID-19 related updates can be found on the website.

The Covid-19 updates are now being posted on our website at www.stegencohealth.org. The responses received on the...

Posted by Ste Genevieve County Health Department on Thursday, October 22, 2020

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Chiefs rout Broncos as Mahomes barely breaks a sweat

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Chiefs (6-1) found other ways to dominate Denver (2-4) on a snowy afternoon that began with a temperature of 14 degrees at kickoff.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Ready or not, here comes the rain

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Robert Hahn
A rainy week ahead

Local

Authorities locate missing Springfield teen after Endangered Person Advisory

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The Greene County Sheriff’s Office issued an endangered person advisory Sunday for a missing teen.

Local

Springfield city leaders to hold community sessions, seek feedback on crime, policing and race relations

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Springfield city leaders are asking for the public’s feedback on crime, policing and community race relations in a series of upcoming meetings.

Latest News

KY3

CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri up 2,000 cases; Arkansas adds nearly 800 cases

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Here's a breakdown of cases in both Arkansas, Missouri and the Ozarks.

Local

VOTER GUIDE: Candidates for five statewide elected official races in Missouri

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The general election is less than two weeks away. Missourians will have a chance to vote on several political candidates.

Local

Springfield police service dog Rocky retires after nine years

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Rocky, a police service dog with the Springfield Police Department, has retired after nine years of service.

Local

Halloween Safety: Makeup and decorative contact lenses

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Raquel Harrington
With Halloween less than a week away, health experts warn you might want to double-check that your makeup accessories won’t cause any frightening damage.

Local

Free weekly COVID-19 testing in Branson begins Tuesday

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has announced free COVID-19 testing at various sites, including Branson, in a regular, weekly pattern.

Local

Troopers shoot, kill man who allegedly made threat with a knife in Garden City, Mo.

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers shot and killed a western Missouri man who reportedly threatened a trooper with a knife, the patrol said.