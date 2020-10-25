Advertisement

Ozark, Mo. police seek public’s help finding missing woman

Tara Marie Huddleston.
Tara Marie Huddleston.(Ozark Police Department)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - The Ozark Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Unit asks for the public’s help with finding a missing woman.

Tara Marie Huddleston, 36, was reported missing Saturday. She was last seen on the evening of Oct. 23 leaving Ozark in a red, 2016 Nissan Rogue with Missouri license NG1S8A.

Police described Huddleston as 5 feet, 5 inches tall and 180 pounds with blue eyes and black hair at shoulder length.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact the Ozark Police Department at 417-581-6600.

