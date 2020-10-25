Advertisement

Protesters temporarily end encampment in Kansas City

A protesters sits overlooking a tent camp in front of City Hall Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. Activists, outraged after a white Kansas City police officer knelt on the back of a pregnant Black woman during an arrest last week are camping outside city hall and plan to stay until the officer and the police chief are fired. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
A protesters sits overlooking a tent camp in front of City Hall Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. Activists, outraged after a white Kansas City police officer knelt on the back of a pregnant Black woman during an arrest last week are camping outside city hall and plan to stay until the officer and the police chief are fired. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 8:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Demonstrators who set up tents outside City Hall in Kansas City three weeks ago to demand police reform after an officer placed his knee on the back of a pregnant Black women have announced a temporary end to their encampment.

The Kansas City Star reports that Black Rainbow, one of the groups that organized the occupation, announced on Instagram they’d declared a “ceasefire” after beginning talks with public officials about divesting funds from law enforcement.

Ryan Sorrel, a leader with Black Rainbow, said the demonstrators will return if they don’t see the changes they want.

The demonstration had demanded that city leaders fire the officer seen in a video kneeling on the pregnant woman, terminate Chief of Police Rick Smith and vow to divest 50% of the police force’s budget.

Sorrel said demonstrators began talking with city council members a few days ago about specific spaces where public safety funds and responsibilities, such as health crises and parking tickets, could be moved away from the police department.

“We saw this as a very strategic move in order to not absolve all of our resources,” Sorrel said.

Mayor Quinton Lucas said in a statement Saturday that he’s been meeting with such groups since May and planned to continue to do so in an effort to build trust.

“While we will have our disagreements, all of us in Kansas City must work together to see better days ahead,” he said.

Copyright 2020 AP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Greene County Clerk addresses concerns over registration, masking as Election Day gets closer

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Shoshana Stahl
Election Day is a little more than a week away, and Greene County Clerk, Shane Schoeller addresses various concerns.

Sports

Former Springfield Cardinals OF Randy Arozarena breaks MLB record for home runs in a single postseason

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Former Springfield Cardinals outfielder Randy Arozarena continues to make his mark as one of the standout postseason performers of 2020.

Local

Costco now selling at-home COVID-19 tests

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KY3 Staff
One of the country’s largest big-box wholesalers appears has introduced at-home COVID-19 tests.

Local

AMBER Alert canceled after two missing Kansas children found safe, suspect arrested

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
An Amber Alert has been issued Saturday afternoon for two girls in Kansas, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Latest News

Sports

Mizzou grinds out 1st victory over Kentucky in five years

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Missouri Tigers improve to .500 with a 20-10 win over the Kentucky Wildcats.

News

UPDATE: Person of interest in custody after authorities locate Greene County homicide victim’s truck

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sara Forhetz
The truck was found near Farm Road 165 and Burntwood. The driver/suspect was last seen running west of that location.

Local

Douglas County seeks help identifying man wandering in the woods

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office asks for the public’s help with identifying a man found Saturday.

Local

Teen dies, two others hurt after UTV crash in McDonald County

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
One teenager has died and two others are hurt Saturday after a UTV crash in McDonald County.

KY3

CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri up nearly 3,000 cases; Arkansas adds 1,100+ cases

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Here's a breakdown of cases in both Arkansas, Missouri and the Ozarks.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warmer but still cloudy on Sunday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Robert Hahn
Clouds continue across the Ozarks