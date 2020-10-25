Springfield city leaders to hold community sessions, seek feedback on crime, policing and race relations

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield city leaders are asking for the public’s feedback on crime, policing and community race relations in a series of upcoming meetings.

The Springfield City Council will hold three in-person listening sessions starting Monday, Oct. 26. City leaders seek community feedback on substantive topics, including:

Crime and the Community

Race Relations and the Community

Race Relations and Policing.

Since many people have voiced concerns over these topics in recent city council meetings, officials wanted to expand that opportunity to weigh in.

“While a scientific survey on related issues is being commissioned, it will take several months to put out for bid and administer. City Council desires to hear directly from citizens on these topics in the meantime,” says the city of Springfield in a new release.

The in-person sessions will be held from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on the following dates:

Oct. 26 at Parkview High School Auditorium, located on the east side of the high school campus, 516 W. Meadowmere.

Nov. 9 at Drury University Wilhoit Theater, inside the Breech School of Business, located at the corner of Central and Drury Lane.

Nov. 23 at Drury University Wilhoit Theater, inside the Breech School of Business, located at the corner of Central and Drury Lane.

Each session will have a limit of 20 speakers with a time limit of five minutes each to address concerns. Just like city council meetings, those attending will have to go through a short health screening, while social distancing measures and masking are also required.

To speak in-person, sign up HERE or call 417-846-1105.

If you can’t attend, but what like to leave a written comment, CLICK HERE. Paper forms are available at Springfield-Greene County library locations at the front desk. Written comments will be accepted through 5 p.m. Nov. 28.

All submitted comments and recordings on the topics will be shared with the city council in full for discussion by the council before a city council retreat planned for December.

