Springfield police service dog Rocky retires after nine years

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Rocky, a police service dog with the Springfield Police Department, has retired after nine years of service.

Rocky was the department’s only yellow Labrador Retriever and worked in the Narcotic’s Unit, sniffing out illegal drugs and helping to get them off the streets.

Police say Rocky was able to help officers find 23,452 grams of meth, 70,668 grams of marijuana, 116 grams of cocaine and 500 grams of heroin. Officers also recover $174,434 in drug proceeds during Rocky’s service.

According to Rocky’s handler, “nothing made Rocky happier than loading up for work and doing his job, and he did it well!”

Rocky will enjoy retirement by living a relaxing life in the countryside full of fishing trips and fetch.

