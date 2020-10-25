VOTER GUIDE: Candidates for five statewide elected official races in Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The general election is less than two weeks away. Missourians will have a chance to vote on several political candidates, in addition to ballot issues.

For the Nov. 3 election, voters can choose candidates for five statewide elected official races: Governor, Lieutenant Governor, Secretary of State, Treasurer and Attorney General.

Here’s a list of candidates running in each of the fives races, in addition to links to their websites or other campaign pages:

(*Denotes incumbent)

GOVERNOR

Mike Parson (Republican)*

Nicole Galloway (Democrat)

Rik Combs (Libertarian)

Jerome Baker (Green)

LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR

Mike Kehoe (Republican)*

Alissia Canady (Democrat)

Bill Slantz (Libertarian)

Kelley Dragoo (Green)

SECRETARY OF STATE

Jay Ashcroft (Republican)*

Yinka Faleti (Democrat)

Carl Freese (Libertarian)

Paul Lehmann (Green)

Paul Venable (Constitution)

TREASURER

Scott Fitzpatrick (Republican)*

Vicki Englund (Democrat)

Nicholas Kasoff (Libertarian)

Joseph Civettini (Green)

ATTORNEY GENERAL

Eric Schmitt (Republican)*

Rich Finneran (Democrat)

Kevin Babcock (Libertarian) (no campaign website)

