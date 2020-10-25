VOTER GUIDE: Candidates for five statewide elected official races in Missouri
Published: Oct. 25, 2020 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The general election is less than two weeks away. Missourians will have a chance to vote on several political candidates, in addition to ballot issues.
For the Nov. 3 election, voters can choose candidates for five statewide elected official races: Governor, Lieutenant Governor, Secretary of State, Treasurer and Attorney General.
Here’s a list of candidates running in each of the fives races, in addition to links to their websites or other campaign pages:
(*Denotes incumbent)
GOVERNOR
LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR
SECRETARY OF STATE
TREASURER
Scott Fitzpatrick (Republican)*
ATTORNEY GENERAL
Kevin Babcock (Libertarian) (no campaign website)
