Bass Pro Shops to host week-long hiring event in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If you’re looking for a job ahead of the holiday season, Bass Pro Shops might have an opportunity for you.

Starting Monday, Bas Pro Shops is holding a week-long hiring event for its base camp distribution center.

Job seekers can meet for interviews from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. from Monday-Friday.

To apply, head to the distribution center’s south entrance over at 2500 E. Kearney St. Make sure you to bring a valid ID, and don’t forget to bring a resume and a mask.

For more information, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.