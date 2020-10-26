Advertisement

Bass Pro Shops to host week-long hiring event in Springfield

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2020 at 7:47 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If you’re looking for a job ahead of the holiday season, Bass Pro Shops might have an opportunity for you.

Starting Monday, Bas Pro Shops is holding a week-long hiring event for its base camp distribution center.

Job seekers can meet for interviews from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. from Monday-Friday.

To apply, head to the distribution center’s south entrance over at 2500 E. Kearney St. Make sure you to bring a valid ID, and don’t forget to bring a resume and a mask.

For more information, CLICK HERE.

