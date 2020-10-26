Crews battle fire in west-central Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Emergency crews are working to put out a fire Sunday night in west-central Springfield.

Crews responded to the 600 block of West Lombard Court around 8:30 p.m.

It’s unknown how much damage the fire may have caused, how the fire started or if anyone was hurt.

Traffic on South Grant Avenue near Grand Street has been blocked in response. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area while crews work to put out the fire.

Additional details are limited. This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.

