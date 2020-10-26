Advertisement

Crews battle fire in west-central Springfield

Crews are working to put out a house fire in the 600 block of West Lombard Street.
Crews are working to put out a house fire in the 600 block of West Lombard Street.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2020 at 9:20 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Emergency crews are working to put out a fire Sunday night in west-central Springfield.

Crews responded to the 600 block of West Lombard Court around 8:30 p.m.

It’s unknown how much damage the fire may have caused, how the fire started or if anyone was hurt.

Traffic on South Grant Avenue near Grand Street has been blocked in response. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area while crews work to put out the fire.

Additional details are limited. This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.

Logan-Rogersville fire chief offers safety precautions on heaters, chimneys as cooler weather hits the Ozarks

Updated: moments ago
|
By Shoshana Stahl
As temperatures are dropping across the Ozarks, many people may start to turn on their heaters. Logan-Rogersville fire protection district’s Chief Richard Stirts says they’ve already gotten calls to check out heaters that have started to smoke.

Police investigate shooting in north Springfield, one suffers non-life-threatening injuries

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Police are investigating a shooting Sunday night in north Springfield.

State of Missouri announces more than 2,000 new confirmed COVID-19 cases

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Missouri reported well over 1,000 new cases on five days between Oct. 16 to Oct. 22 — including 2,421 on Oct. 19.

Experts, fishermen warn against dumping leaves in lakes around the Ozarks

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Michael Van Schoik
Some communities around lakes, including Forsyth, are reminding people of issues with dumping leaves into water.

Bass Pro Shops to host week-long hiring event in Springfield

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
If you’re looking for a job ahead of the holiday season, Bass Pro Shops might have an opportunity for you.

Chiefs rout Broncos as Mahomes barely breaks a sweat

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Chiefs (6-1) found other ways to dominate Denver (2-4) on a snowy afternoon that began with a temperature of 14 degrees at kickoff.

Health department in Missouri stops posting COVID-19 updates on Facebook after ‘out of hand’ comments

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
One health department in Missouri says it is no longer posting COVID-19 updates on Facebook after receiving “out of hand” comments.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Ready or not, here comes the rain

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Robert Hahn
A rainy week ahead

Authorities locate missing Springfield teen after Endangered Person Advisory

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The Greene County Sheriff’s Office issued an endangered person advisory Sunday for a missing teen.

Springfield city leaders to hold community sessions, seek feedback on crime, policing and race relations

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Springfield city leaders are asking for the public’s feedback on crime, policing and community race relations in a series of upcoming meetings.